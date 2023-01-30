DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO