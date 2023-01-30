Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
WMDT.com
Shorebirds announce job fair
SALISBURY, Md. – The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with Professional Sports Catering, are excited to announce the upcoming Shorebirds Job Fair at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 AM – 1 PM. The Shorebirds and Professional Sports Catering will be hiring for all positions and candidates that are interested in working for the Shorebirds this season must show up for the Shorebirds Job Fair on Feb. 18.
WJLA
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
WBOC
CDCC Hosts Economic Forecast Breakfast: High Employment Demand Discussed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Another year brings with it similar challenges for county business leaders: help wanted. The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) held its 9th annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Tuesday, strategizing how to face their biggest challenges head on. The annual breakfast was held at Maple Dale Country Club...
WBOC
FFFCU Donates $10K to SCPS Student Services
WESTOVER, Md.-Community partner, First Financial Federal Credit Union (FFFCU) recently presented Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) with a $10,000 donation to support the Student Services Department. SCPS Student Services’ primary focus is to remove barriers to student learning and achievement through prevention and intervention strategies, and maintaining safe and nurturing...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
WBOC
Cambridge Juvenile Curfew Begins Feb. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is the first night of the juvenile curfew in Cambridge. The curfew applies to those 15 and younger, and requires kids to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The curfew is city-wide and will end June 30. Police...
Cape Gazette
Beebe names Ashley Foster chief people officer, senior VP
After a national search, Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Ashley Foster, MBA, as senior vice president and chief people officer, effective Monday, Feb. 27. In her role, Foster will provide strategic leadership for Beebe’s human resources and organizational development departments, which serve more than 3,000 team members in care sites across Sussex County. Serving as a strategic and operational leader, Foster will align the organization’s human capital with broader system goals through assessing and redefining human resource strategies and practices that focus on excelling employee engagement, talent acquisition, technology enhancement, organizational development and continued integration of human resources across the health system.
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
Cape Gazette
Aidan Gause elected chief of Lewes FD
The new chief of the Lewes Fire Department knows a little something about rendering aid. The word is not only the first three letters of his name, but also a calling for Aidan Gause. Recently elected by his fellow members to lead the department, Gause applied to become a member...
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive, Council At Odds Over Position Funding
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's new Executive Julie Giordano's request for three new positions is getting pushback from some County Council members. Giordano is asking the Council for a public safety liaison, along with a public information officer and a legislative aide. At a County Council work session in January,...
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
Cape Gazette
Second Block Hospitality Group opening Bodhi Kitchen
For the second straight year, Second Block Hospitality Group is opening a new restaurant in an old building in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Last year, it was Drift in a 130-year-old beach cottage on Baltimore Avenue. This year, it’s going to be Bodhi Kitchen on North First Street, in the space that has been a number of restaurants over the years, but was most recently Square One. Second Block Hospitality Group comprises The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms
Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
