Luke Bryan set to play Xcel Energy Center; Barenaked Ladies coming to Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- The local concert calendar is filling up fast, with a pair of high-profile concerts announced Monday.

Luke Bryan just announced he's hitting the road for his new "Country On Tour" this year.

He will play at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 14. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

Another show you may want to check out -- the Barenaked Ladies with Semisonic.

This show is actually an outdoor show at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, on June 9.

Barenaked Ladies summer tours focus on sustainability and partner with their host cities to give back to the communities they play in.

Tickets for this show are on sale Friday as well.

