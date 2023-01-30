Original Hot Chicken celebrates Woodstock opening with Joey Chestnut

WOODSTOCK — The Original Hot Chicken on Saturday celebrated the opening of its Woodstock location, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut took down 15 pounds of mac and cheese in five minutes.

The restaurant also held a chicken dance contest, raffle, giveaways, live art installation, and more.

James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Restaurants and senior advisor for The Original Hot Chicken, said the restaurant’s chicken is brined in pickle juice, breaded in a tempura and Southern style breading, and rolled in cornflakes. The chicken is served in a range of spice levels from no heat to “super spicy,” he said.

Walker said the Woodstock location will soon have a second restaurant, Inked Tacos, expected to open toward the end of March.

After eating the mac and cheese, Chestnut said he still had room for chicken.

“I actually beat my 10 minute record in five minutes. So this was fun,” he said. “I’m gonna try some of the chicken, I’ve still got some room.”

Visitors to the restaurant, many of whom tried the Original Hot Chicken for the first time Saturday, said they enjoyed the food.

“Very good. (The) chicken’s very crispy,” said Kate Johnson from Woodstock. “The standout to me was the fried ice cream. Incredible.”