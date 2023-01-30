ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?

If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications

A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy