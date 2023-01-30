Read full article on original website
Lovely Valentine’s Day eats in Champaign-Urbana
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and a lot of C-U businesses have specials for the holiday. If you’re looking for some tasty ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some that give me heart eyes. Sweet Treats. Try this DIY cookie decorating kit with cookies, icing, and festive...
Homegrown is a hearty option for Restaurant Week
When I’m making a decision about where I’d like to dine out during Champaign County Restaurant Week, I’m looking for one of two things: a menu that features something unique, something that they don’t typically offer, or a great deal on regular menu items. Homegrown’s Restaurant Week menu offers a little from column A, a little from column B.
Do not miss Cafe Sababa’s Restaurant Week dish
Cafe Sababa only has one Restaurant Week special: Aaron’s Famous Sweet Potato Cakes ($6) — and my goodness, it was special. I ordered, waited fifteen minutes, but the dish was worth the wait. Three sweet potato croquettes sat on a bed of spring greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette with mango salsa and and squiggles of lime aioli. The presentation was beautiful, and it tasted so, so good. The sweet potato balls had a great crispy edge, and the salsa was refreshing and sweet. I especially loved the contrast of temperature between the hot crosquettes and the cold diced mango and red bell peppers.
Sit down for a cozy lunch at Silvercreek
It has been awhile since I was at Silvercreek. The last time was pre-pandemic, at one of the restaurant’s epic Sunday brunches (which, sadly, have not returned). Silvercreek is a Downtown Urbana legend with magnificent food, and I am so glad that I returned for a meal this Restaurant Week.
You need to try the Sauce Boss at Watson’s
Look, I was skeptical when I saw the Restaurant Week special that Watson’s Shack and Rail was offering. “That’s a bold choice” was the phrase that came to mind. However, since I’m generally trusting of whatever Watson’s wants to dish up for me, I decided to give it a try.
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
Downtown Champaign restaurant adds new menu items for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November and are excited to […]
Urbana Indoor Farmer Market Vendor Spotlight: Middle Fork Mushroom Co
FEB 8-9 I HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER. Thank you to Albert Lea Seed sponsoring our 2023 Organic Grain Conference & Trade Show. Albert Lea Seed is a third-generation, family- and employee-owned farm seed company in business for 100 years. We are a certified organic handler & processor, and we are proud to offer one of the largest selections of organic farm seed in the nation including: corn, soybeans, alfalfa, small grains, grass, clover, forages, cover crops, native seed and garden seed. Albert Lea Seed, Viking, and Blue River products are now all conveniently available under one roof! Call 800.352.5247 or learn more at alseed.com.
Moving into Dream Hou$e at The Station Theatre
Coming up next in The Station Theatre’s 50th season is Dream Hou$e, a new dark comedy-drama by award-winning playwright Eliana Pipes, opening February 2nd. In the play, Latinx sisters Julia and Patricia Castillo appear on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their late mother’s home, intent on turning the gentrification sweeping through the neighborhood to their advantage. Under the watchful eye of a TV camera, the sisters process loss from their past as they attempt to assert control over an uncertain future in this surreal exploration of family, sacrifice, and resilience. This production is directed by Jacqueline Moreno, a senior in the University of Illinois’ theatre program, and stars Mariana Seda and Laney Rodriguez as Patricia and Julia, respectively. The cast also features Gabrielle Demarco as Tessa, host of “Flip It or List It,” as well as Maria F. Velasquez, Sean McCarthy and Lorrie Pearson as the TV crew.
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
Unit 4 created change, not chaos
Over the past several months, we’ve seen these gold and black signs scattered across front lawns in Champaign. They came from a group of parents formed in response to recent proposed changes to the schools of choice model in Unit 4 schools, Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution.
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
Dozens in Urbana demand justice for Tyre Nichols
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country and in Central Illinois, people are taking to the streets and demanding change. Dozens of protestors gathered in Urbana Sunday to honor the memory of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a man who died in Memphis after he was beaten by police earlier this month, with camera footage capturing the […]
Charleston, Illinois police help out couple with gender reveal for first baby
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southern Illinois helped a couple learn the gender of their new baby on Sunday in an unusual gender reveal.Charleston police officers and technician Brian Huston customized the lights on a police cruiser to help Josh and Savannah Meers learn their first child is a boy.Police said it was the first time someone has called them to find out their baby's gender. They even popped a smoke tube and confetti to celebrate the baby in blue.
