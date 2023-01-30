Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan communities offer support after tragedy
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday afternoon, an Escanaba couple were driving to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie when tragedy struck. Gerald and Tara Weaver both died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on US-2 in Delta County. Prior story: Basketball game postponed after parents...
UpNorthLive.com
7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family
PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey Planning Commission debates parking issue
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finding good parking can be a pain in the neck during Petoskey's busy summer months. But city officials are split on whether that merits overhauling the Darling Lot with a $6 million project. Petoskey's City Manager Shane Horn said he's received dozens of calls from developers...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Not everyone is a fan of the cold weather we've been having, but people who work at ski hills around northern Michigan are loving it. And skiers and snowboarders are too. Another story: Michigan Snowmobile Festival set to return after three-year hiatus. The single...
UpNorthLive.com
Public meetings to be held on protecting Lake Charlevoix shorelines
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Eight public meetings have been scheduled to continue discussions on how to protect and preserve shorelines in Lake Charlevoix. Meetings took place last fall with nine planning commissions. These eight follow-up meetings have been scheduled for the public to attend either in-person or online via...
UpNorthLive.com
School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire
JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
UpNorthLive.com
Addiction education panel to be held in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Narcan has become a useful tool in efforts to combat overdoses amidst the opioid epidemic. This Thursday, Harm Reduction Michigan, an organization committed to supporting and educating people impacted by addiction, is holding an education panel in Antrim County. Another story: Michigan doctor gets nearly...
UpNorthLive.com
Public feedback set to end on controversial Camp Grayling expansion
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People who want to weigh-in on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion have just days to do so. The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, including 148,000 acres in and around Grayling, is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. Michigan military leaders...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
UpNorthLive.com
Special Olympics Winter Games return to Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Special Olympics 2023 State Winter Games are officially underway!. It's been more than 1,000 days since the athletes competed in the winter games. "It's feeling of overwhelminness of everything that's good about the world, and joy, celebration, and happiness," said Tim Hileman, CEO...
UpNorthLive.com
Interlochen Center for the Arts to increase reliance on renewable energy
INTERLOCHEN, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As a part of its climate action plan, the Interlochen Center for the Arts is transitioning 30% of its campus to renewable energy. The school is partnering with Consumers Energy to develop a green solar grid specifically made for large consumers of energy. The school currently...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
UpNorthLive.com
Matthew Richmond appointed as Traverse City Police Captain
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien announced Tuesday that Matt Richmond has been promoted to the rank of Captain. “I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my law enforcement career to foster community relationships that will benefit both our Department and the community moving forward," Captain Richmond said.
UpNorthLive.com
Former state trooper teaches Jiu Jitsu in Wolverine
WOLVERINE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former Michigan State Police sergeant has a new community mission. After finding himself at the head of the class as a substitute teacher, he's now helping launch a new after school program. "These kids grew on me and these kids are great. They're fabulous kids...
9&10 News
Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years
A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
UpNorthLive.com
Hundreds to compete in Special Olympics Winter Games
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a few years away, the Special Olympics Winter Games are back in northern Michigan. On Wednesday, athletes and coaches participated in time trials. More than 800 people came from across the state to compete. Coach Gretchen Hinga said it's the first time many...
UpNorthLive.com
School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
Detroit News
Dispute over $12.5M grant in northern Michigan leads to 4 resignations, removal of director
A dispute over a $12.5 million state grant and the community center it would fund reached a peak last week when four board members of the Alcona County Commission on Aging board resigned, the remaining ones put the executive director on unpaid leave and then tried to have him removed by police when he showed up at a public meeting two days later.
UpNorthLive.com
Chateau Chantal hosts 5th annual Ice Wine Festival
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County winery held its annual event commemorating a unique drink despite the warmer weather this year. Although Chateau Chantel's held its fifth annual event on Saturday, harvesting frozen grapes is a tradition that's been a part of the winery for decades.
