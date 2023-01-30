Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate
The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
hudsoncountyview.com
ELEC: Hoboken Mayor Bhalla raised $25.6k in Q4 of 2022, has $139k cash on hand
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla raised $25,650 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and spent $11,359.79, leaving him with $139,189.41 cash on hand, his January 17th report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (NJ ELEC) shows. Bhalla, who is in his second term as mayor after running unopposed...
hudsoncountyview.com
State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status
The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives
The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
hudsoncountyview.com
Panepinto, Naparstek, and Elkouby join Exchange Place Alliance board in Jersey City
Local developers and entrepreneurs Joe Panepinto, Abe Naparstek, and David Elkouby recently joined the Exchange Place Alliance Board of Developers in Jersey City. “In Joe, Abe and David, we are excited to have their talent and to advisement as we move to the next chapter of the alliance’s growth,” EPA Executive Director Elizabeth Cain said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. hopeful Craig Guy reveals 5 members of campaign team
Hudson County Executive candidate Craig Guy is revealing five members of his campaign team, which includes consultants, a fundraiser, and communication manager. “Throughout my career in public service I have seen how critical it is to build a strong team, and I am very proud to announce this distinguished group of professionals who will help our campaign succeed,” Guy, who currently serves as outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
jerseydigs.com
Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City
Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
hudsoncountyview.com
Faulty elevators, flooding, & other problems discussed at 70 Greene St. community forum
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon and Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore hosted a community meeting at 70 Greene St. to discuss ongoing issues such as faulty elevators, flooding, and other alleged code violations. Portside Towers West Tenant Association President Michele Hirsch suggested they form a...
hudsontv.com
Sires Team for WNY Boosts Support with 1,250 New Signatures, Brings Total to 7,250
The “Sires Team for WNY” has secured an additional 1,250 signed nomination petitions in the last five days, bringing their total to 7,250. This has been seen as a testament to the strength of the campaign and the level of community support for the team. Albio Sires, former...
NY1
Morning Briefing: City clears out migrants camped outside Hell's Kitchen hotel; what Hochul's proposed budget means for NYC
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Today we will see mostly sunny skies but it will be breezy, with highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. This weather will change as temperatures drop significantly Friday. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved
NUTLEY, NJ - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused. DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
Are You Elgibile for a $1500 Property Tax Benefit?
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Council members James Solomon, Yousef Saleh, Frank Gilmore, and Daniel Rivera are set to host two more bilingual Anchor Program benefit information sessions in the coming days. The Anchor Program is a benefit of up to $1,500 for qualified property owners and $450 for tenants. The sessions will explain who qualifies for the program and what to do if you encounter difficulties. The deadline to apply is February 28th. An English session will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, February 2nd at 6:00pm. A bilingual session will be held in-person on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:00pm at PACO, 346 Central Ave.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Marty's in Jersey City, NJ
We walked passed Marty’s in Jersey City quite a few times. Located in an old firehouse, this place serves some quite amazing burgers and shakes. I love the fact that they have a POS (Point Of Sale) when you enter, so it gives you more time to look at their menu and customize what you want, rather than being at the counter and feeling the pressure to order quickly because there are people behind you, probably with the same feeling, waiting.
Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning
The Garment District Alliance has released an ambitious new residential and rezoning study for the historic area — which, if enacted, could add as many as 3,225 new housing units to the neighborhood over the next decade. The plan, detailed in a research report by the alliance, says that the Midtown sub-neighborhood, which runs from […] The post Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning appeared first on W42ST.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man & Bayonne man among 4 charged for roles in ‘ghost gun’ network
A Jersey City man and a Bayonne man are among four charged for the manufacturing and trafficking of “ghost guns,” also known as personally made firearms (PMFs), U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger announced. Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne, and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City, are charged by complaint...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Comments / 1