Hoboken, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken City Council passes controversial rent control reform ordinance after fiery debate

The Hoboken City Council passed a controversial rent control reform ordinance on second reading after a fiery debate at last night’s meeting. two weeks ago despite several tenants and landlords expressing dismay over the proposal: such as changing the initial base rent yet to October 1st, 1985 and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

State Health Planning Board votes in favor of CarePoint converting to nonprofit status

The State Health Planning Board voted in favor of CarePoint Health converting to a nonprofit status earlier today, about 16 months after they announced such plans. “Today’s decision by the State Health Planning Board will have a transformative impact not just on CarePoint Health, but on Hudson County and the surrounding region as a whole,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives

The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Panepinto, Naparstek, and Elkouby join Exchange Place Alliance board in Jersey City

Local developers and entrepreneurs Joe Panepinto, Abe Naparstek, and David Elkouby recently joined the Exchange Place Alliance Board of Developers in Jersey City. “In Joe, Abe and David, we are excited to have their talent and to advisement as we move to the next chapter of the alliance’s growth,” EPA Executive Director Elizabeth Cain said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County exec. hopeful Craig Guy reveals 5 members of campaign team

Hudson County Executive candidate Craig Guy is revealing five members of his campaign team, which includes consultants, a fundraiser, and communication manager. “Throughout my career in public service I have seen how critical it is to build a strong team, and I am very proud to announce this distinguished group of professionals who will help our campaign succeed,” Guy, who currently serves as outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City

Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus

A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved

NUTLEY, NJ  - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.  DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Are You Elgibile for a $1500 Property Tax Benefit?

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Council members James Solomon, Yousef Saleh, Frank Gilmore, and Daniel Rivera are set to host two more bilingual Anchor Program benefit information sessions in the coming days. The Anchor Program is a benefit of up to $1,500 for qualified property owners and $450 for tenants. The sessions will explain who qualifies for the program and what to do if you encounter difficulties.  The deadline to apply is February 28th.  An English session will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, February 2nd at 6:00pm.  A bilingual session will be held in-person on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:00pm at PACO, 346 Central Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Marty's in Jersey City, NJ

We walked passed Marty’s in Jersey City quite a few times. Located in an old firehouse, this place serves some quite amazing burgers and shakes. I love the fact that they have a POS (Point Of Sale) when you enter, so it gives you more time to look at their menu and customize what you want, rather than being at the counter and feeling the pressure to order quickly because there are people behind you, probably with the same feeling, waiting.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning

The Garment District Alliance has released an ambitious new residential and rezoning study for the historic area — which, if enacted, could add as many as 3,225 new housing units to the neighborhood over the next decade.  The plan, detailed in a research report by the alliance, says that the Midtown sub-neighborhood, which runs from […] The post Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

