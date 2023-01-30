Read full article on original website
The 24 best players in New York Yankees history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
CBS Sports
MLB releases 2023 regular-season schedule, including Opening Day times, London, Mexico City series
The full schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball season has been released. We already had a decent idea of the general outline, but it's always nice to get the details. Before even diving into the specifics on a team level, the biggest thing to discuss is the change in the shape of the schedule, so to speak. Instead of a schedule incredibly heavy on divisional matchups, it'll be much more balanced now. Check it out:
Mets' Jeff McNeil nudging teammate to make due on expensive promise after winning batting title
New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil received his four-year extension with the organization on Tuesday, but he's still waiting on something from Francisco Lindor.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?
Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
MLB
Jeter graces cover of MLB The Show collector's edition
Two days after the cover athlete for MLB The Show '23 was revealed, the cover athlete for a special collector's edition of the video game was announced live on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. Marlins star second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is featured on the cover...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Port St. Lucie, here we come!
The Mets loaded up their trucks and sent them on their merry way to Florida. Mets’ Pitchers and Catchers report in 16 days, for those keeping score at home. It’s never too early to think about next offseason, and you can expect New York to be in the thick of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes if Steve Cohen has something to say about it.
MLB
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
MLB
Fowler hangs up cleats after 14 MLB seasons
In 2016, Dexter Fowler became the first -- and still only -- player to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. As he rounded first base, Fowler memorably spun 180 degrees to face the jubilant visiting dugout in Cleveland. Five hours later, Fowler stood with his teammates on a rain-soaked field. The Chicago Cubs were champions for the first time in 108 years. Heavy, happy tears rolled down his cheeks.
White Sox' Dylan Cease Snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers List
Cease snubbed on MLB Network's Top Starting Pitchers list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're used to ESPN doing it, but MLB Network snubbing the Chicago White Sox just stings. MLB Network posted a list of the top starting pitchers to their social media account and includes names like...
MLB
16 facts that illustrate Nolan Ryan's impact
A version of this story original ran in December 2021. There's never been another pitcher quite like Nolan Ryan. The flamethrowing right-hander was a statistical marvel, with more strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795) than any other pitcher in history, seven no-hitters and 324 wins. He was also a physical anomaly, pitching at a high level into his mid-40s.
MLB
How new HOFer Rolen left mark on Votto
CINCINNATI -- The final stop of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career was in Cincinnati, and it proved to be pivotal for the franchise. During Rolen’s tenure from 2009-12, the Reds won two National League Central titles (’10 and ’12). They also went to the NL Wild Card Game in ’13, after Rolen retired.
MLB
Will Twins' outfield be among MLB's best in '23?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already used the “Nothing Falls But Raindrops” catchphrase to describe the 2018 outfield, so their marketing department will have to figure out how they want to brand this group -- because this season’s primary four-man outfield mix has the potential to be an even more elite cadre of defenders.
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
MLB launches Black History Month initiatives
Major League Baseball today announced the launch of a new MLB Originals Series “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues,” a contemporary storytelling platform to amplify and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues. Undeniable, MLB’s first-ever animated series, is a key initiative among several meaningful efforts by MLB, as well as Major & Minor League Clubs, to celebrate Black History Month.
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
