Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
NebraskaTV
Wilcox-Hildreth community starts fundraiser for 19-month-old fighting leukemia
WILCOX, Neb. — Back in November, the Maul family thought their son, Bexton, was fighting the flu, but after blood tests and a rush to the hospital, they found out he was instead fighting leukemia. “They checked his blood, and we got the phone call later that he was...
NebraskaTV
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
NebraskaTV
Kearney High Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
NebraskaTV
Lexington Signing Day
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Five Lexington seniors signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Jordyn Jeffries- Softball- Dakota State University. Citali Prado-Frias- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Kenny Morales-Juarez- Soccer- Western Nebraska Community College. Mia Berniece Garcia- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Oscar Aguado-Mendez- Cross Country/Track- University of Nebraska-Kearney.
NebraskaTV
Starfish Gala: Family Fun Event Celebrating Children with Rare Diseases and Disabilities
A family fun event to celebrate all children with rare diseases and disabilities!. Proceeds from event go to: Chromosome 18 Registry and Research and The Stella Effect. www.rarediseases.org/organizations/chromosome-18-registry-research-society.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
Comments / 0