ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney High Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Lexington Signing Day

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Five Lexington seniors signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Jordyn Jeffries- Softball- Dakota State University. Citali Prado-Frias- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Kenny Morales-Juarez- Soccer- Western Nebraska Community College. Mia Berniece Garcia- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Oscar Aguado-Mendez- Cross Country/Track- University of Nebraska-Kearney.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting

KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy