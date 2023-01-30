Read full article on original website
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Athena Brownfield Abuse Detailed in Ivon Adams Affidavit
The missing four-year-old was beaten to death then buried, according to a newly released affidavit.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Police Believe Missing 4-Year-Old Was Killed By Caretaker On Christmas Day
Authorities in Oklahoma believe that missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield was killed on Christmas Day. Brownfield was reported missing on January 10 after a mail carrier spotted Athena's five-year-old sister wandering alone on the streets. Last week, Brownfield's caretaker Alysia Adams and her husband, Ivon, were taken into custody in connection...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Tennessee man charged in deadly crash that orphaned three children could have to pay child support
A drunk driver accused of killing two Tennessee parents on Christmas Day may have to pay child support for their now orphaned children under a new state law.
Family Of Missing 4-Year-Old: ‘People Are Being Nasty And Mean'
In spite of exhaustive searches and prayers, OSBI confirms missing Athena Brownfield is no longer alive. “I can barely talk, you just never know that it can happen to you,” said Athena’s grandmother, Penny Brownfield. With the child's guardians now behind bars for murder and neglect, family members...
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 […]
10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attempt
Patrick Clancy returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 to an unfathomable scene, and he didn’t even know the worst of it when he called 911 to report his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of the top window of their home, according to a report by the Daily Mail.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered
Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Former Arkansas deputy sheriffs charged in violent arrest caught on video
Two former Arkansas sheriff deputies are being charged with federal civil rights offenses for allegedly using excessive force during a police arrest of a man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.A grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Crawford County, Arkansas Sheriff's Deputies Levi White and Zackary King, alleging that White repeatedly hit 27-year-old Randal Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina, during the Aug. 21, 2022 incident and King hit Worcester multiple times while he was lying on the ground. "Randal is very happy," his attorney Rachel Bussett told CBS News. "He is grateful to...
Charges filed against man accused of intentionally driving car off Devil's Slide with family inside
Dharmesh A. Patel is accused of intentionally driving the Tesla off the cliff with his wife and their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son in the car.
