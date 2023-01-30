ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Police Believe Missing 4-Year-Old Was Killed By Caretaker On Christmas Day

Authorities in Oklahoma believe that missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield was killed on Christmas Day. Brownfield was reported missing on January 10 after a mail carrier spotted Athena's five-year-old sister wandering alone on the streets. Last week, Brownfield's caretaker Alysia Adams and her husband, Ivon, were taken into custody in connection...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 […]
ARIZONA STATE
WISN

10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail

A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered

Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
MOSCOW, ID
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS News

Former Arkansas deputy sheriffs charged in violent arrest caught on video

Two former Arkansas sheriff deputies are being charged with federal civil rights offenses for allegedly using excessive force during a police arrest of a man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.A grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Crawford County, Arkansas Sheriff's Deputies Levi White and Zackary King, alleging that White repeatedly hit 27-year-old Randal Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina, during the Aug. 21, 2022 incident and King hit Worcester multiple times while he was lying on the ground. "Randal is very happy," his attorney Rachel Bussett told CBS News. "He is grateful to...
MULBERRY, AR

