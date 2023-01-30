ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police ask for help finding missing teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy