A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from her family. Washtenaw County deputies are searching for Ea Kuhr, who “intentionally avoided” family members when they tried to pick her up from school on Wednesday (Feb. 1), according to authorities.
Dexter teen found safe, sheriff's office confirms
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Dexter student they were worried was lured away from their family has been found safe.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
6 students detained, 2 tased after altercation at Southfield high school
Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams
A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
Police ask for help finding missing teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Teen allegedly stole car, crashed it into Jackson home
The car also took out the house's front porch.
Local family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play suspected
The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Oh my God, did someone get in my car’: Vehicle break-ins, larcenies rising in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police in Clawson and Royal Oak are looking into a rise in vehicle break-ins and thefts. One hot spot is near 14 Mile Road and Hampton Boulevard. Michelle Simon is just one of the latest victims of a vehicle break-in in the Royal Oak community. This time, it’s her sunroof on her Ford SUV.
Man accused of killing wife’s dog pleads no contest to lesser charge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Man facing a felony charge after allegedly fatally shooting his wife’s dog has taken a plea deal. Christopher Dean Finney, 50, pleaded no contest Thursday, Feb. 2, to one misdemeanor count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage greater than $50. In...
Jackson family searches for answers after inmate death
A Jackson family is searching for answers after a man died while in custody at the county jail
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
UpNorthLive.com
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
Mom of teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, dumping of body on Southfield freeway ramp
Rayquin Desean Patrick was charged Tuesday with first degree, and remanded to jail. Michigan State Police say this was not a random incident and that the two knew each other.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
