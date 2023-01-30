ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, VT

Court TV

Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes

By LISA RATHKE Associated Press The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather’s death three years earlier. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon,... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
VERNON, VT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
Turnto10.com

Funeral services to be held for Richmond Carolina firefighter

(WJAR) — The funeral service for a fallen Richmond Carolina firefighter Bob Gardner will take place on Thursday. The former Deputy Chief died last week from an apparent heart attack. The department says it was after responding to a fire. The incident is considered the department's first fatality in...
RICHMOND, RI
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
GUILFORD, VT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
NORWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI

