Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
By LISA RATHKE Associated Press The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather’s death three years earlier. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon,... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts authorities release photos of tank top recovered from cold case murder scene
(WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities released photos of a tank top on Wednesday that was recovered from the murder scene of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in 1993. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police have been investigating for decades and hope the tank top will help find answers in the unsolved case.
Turnto10.com
Funeral services to be held for Richmond Carolina firefighter
(WJAR) — The funeral service for a fallen Richmond Carolina firefighter Bob Gardner will take place on Thursday. The former Deputy Chief died last week from an apparent heart attack. The department says it was after responding to a fire. The incident is considered the department's first fatality in...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Eyewitness News
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
Man sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton
A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun according to court records.
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting Was 'Lovely Employee'
The victim of a fatal mall shooting in Western Massachusetts is being remembered as "a hardworking, lovely employee," according to an online fundraiser. Trung Tran, known as Michael, was shot and killed while working at Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon in the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, Jan. 28, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty for enticing minor charge
A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
Funeral held for South Kingstown police chief Vespia
Family and friends gathered Monday to honor law enforcement legend Vincent Vespia Jr. after his passing.
