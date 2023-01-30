RI KIDS COUNT releases a report on racial and ethnic disparities in maternal, infant, and young children’s health

Read full article on original website
Racial disparities can affect brain development in Black children, new study finds
Structural racism creates barriers in housing, employment and economic opportunity for Black people and other people of color. Now, a new study has found it can also have a harmful impact on children’s brain development. The study, published Wednesday by the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that Black children...
MRI scans reveal impact of racism and poverty on Black children’s brains
MRI scans have revealed how the impact of “toxic stress” caused by racism and poverty on Black children’s brains can impact mental health in later life.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that disparities in eight of 14 brain areas were affected by adverse childhood experiences, such as coming from a low household income.Researchers analysed the MRI scans of Black children in the US to identify differences in the volume of certain brain structures. They found that these could accumulate as children grow older and play a role in the development of mental health issues, such as...
Racial disparities in childhood adversity linked to brain structural differences in US children
Black children in the United States are more likely to experience childhood adversity than white children, and these disparities are reflected in differential changes to regions of the brain linked to psychiatric disease like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to new research led by McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham.
Autism rates have tripled among children under 8, study finds
The study looked at kids in New York and New Jersey over a span of 16 years.
An eye on postpartum depression, in light of Massachusetts mother tragedy: What to know
A mother of three in Duxbury, Massachusetts, has been hospitalized after she allegedly harmed her children, all of whom died. The tragedy has prompted questions about postpartum depression.
Pregnant people with COVID-19 are 7 times more likely to die in childbirth
A large comprehensive study published January 16 in BMJ Global Health is shedding light on the risks of COVID-19 infection during pregnancy. The study of over 13,000 pregnancies across 12 countries found that those infected with COVID-19 were seven times as likely to die during childbirth and are more than three times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit during during pregnancy, compared to COVID-free pregnant people. About 2,000 patients had a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.
People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study
A new study refutes the notion that people with autism are indifferent to pain. They may actually feel pain more acutely than others, researchers say. Also, their pain suppression mechanism appears less effective. TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity...
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Nearly half of pregnant people experiencing intimate partner violence are not screened before or after pregnancy
Most policy, research and clinical efforts to reduce maternal mortality focus on clinical risk factors and the quality of hospital-based care for pregnant people, but a new study examines maternal safety outside the clinical setting. Intimate partner violence (IPV) includes physical, emotional and sexual violence used to gain or maintain power and control and is a leading cause of maternal injury and death. Universal screening at health care visits is a recommended strategy for identifying and supporting victims.
Close relationships with parents promote healthier brain development in teens at risk for alcohol use disorder
For teens at elevated risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD), close relationships with parents can mitigate their genetic and environmental vulnerability, a new study suggests. The offspring of people with AUD are four times more likely than others to develop the disorder. Increasing evidence suggests that this heritable risk may be either amplified or mitigated by the quality of parenting.
Moms who have experienced postpartum mental health struggles donate to Lindsay Clancy’s family
If you scroll through the donations, there are many comments from moms sharing their stories.
When Your Child Starts Watching TV Could Impact Their Academic Success, Per New Study
Infants between 6 and 18 months are exposed to two to three hours of screen time per day, a new report says.
Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors
Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
Your child’s academic success may start with their screen time as infants, study says
Letting infants watch tablets and TV may be impairing their academic achievement and emotional well-being later on, according to a new study. Researchers found that increased use of screen time during infancy was associated with poorer executive functioning once the child was 9 years old, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Positive Parenting: How to protect your child’s mental health
(WYTV) – Mental Health doesn’t just affect adults, it affects kids too. “They feel like we do. They worry like we do. They get upset. Uh the big difference is I think between kids and us as adults is that we have the tools typically to think about processing that information. We have the tools to deal with our stress or anxiety. We know who to go to. Or who to talk to. Kids don’t,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Behavioral Healthcare.
Childhood Maltreatment Is Partial Causal Factor for Later Mental Health Problems
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, according to a review published online Jan. 11 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.
Social Isolation, Loneliness Increase Risk for Heart Failure
Studies have shown that social isolation and loneliness are important risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but less has been known about their specific connection with heart failure. A new study published in JACC: Heart Failure shows that both social isolation and loneliness are associated with higher rates of heart failure but whether or not a person feels lonely is more important in determining risk than if they are actually alone.
Deaths Among Pregnant Women Increased in Recent Years: Study
New research suggests the rate of deaths among pregnant women or new mothers in the U.S. has increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020, with drug overdoses accounting for many of the problems. Pregnancy-related mortality rates increased significantly among pregnant women or women who gave birth within the past...
Greater adversity in childhood linked to premature aging in midlife and beyond
Exposure to a greater number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may accelerate biological aging in older adults, a McMaster University study has found. The research was published online in the journal Aging Cell. The study analyzed data from 1,445 participants aged 45 to 85 years from the Canadian Longitudinal Study...
