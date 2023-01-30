ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
frontporchne.com

Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver

The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
DENVER, CO
Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood

Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports. Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five...
EVERGREEN, CO
superhits106.com

HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver

HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
DENVER, CO

