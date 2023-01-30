Read full article on original website
More than $10M awarded to family of woman from Denver killed at Arches
The family of an Ugandan woman from Denver who was killed by a swinging gate in Arches National Park was awarded $10.5 million on Monday.
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Mountain communities still missing mail
Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood
Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports. Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood. Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five...
$1.5 billion waiting to be claimed by Coloradans
Right now, there's roughly $1.5 billion in the state treasury waiting to be claimed. Some of that money could belong to you.
HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
