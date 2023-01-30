Read full article on original website
Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 3-Month-Old Out Of TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKemp, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Desoto Meets Its Challenges For 2023 With A Focus On New Development
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto is poised for a productive year in 2023 according to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and City Manager Brandon Wright. This past Monday, the City of DeSoto had planned to hold their second Community Conversation on the vision & goals of the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan that will include an update on DeSoto’s Hampton Road Corridor Plan. The meeting, according to Wright, is just one of the ways the city will be moving forward to attract news businesses to the community. (Winter weather postponed the meeting)
DFW Area Closures Monday & Tuesday
Some city offices and other services will be impacted by this week’s weather with ice expected to impact roads and travel. We’ll keep updating a running list as we receive notices. Cedar Hill Closures. Due to inclement weather this evening the Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term
DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
Midlothian City Council Discusses Upcoming Median Closures along US Highway 287
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council meeting Tuesday evening had few items for approval and discussion. A short agenda began the meeting at 6 p.m. after which council moved into executive session to discuss several additional items. On the consent agenda, Council approved details for the upcoming May election....
Grow DeSoto Marketplace Offers Big Opportunities for Small Businesses
In 2017 then DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan had an idea to bring something new to the community. After all, something had to replace the old Ace Hardware store that had gone out of business at 345 E. Belt Line Rd. So, she approached Monte Anderson, owner of the space, with...
Midlothian Adds Music Festival to Annual Lineup of Special Events
Midlothian City Council approved the annual special events calendar at its meeting last Tuesday, bringing back some old favorites like Parktopia in July and adding a two-day music festival. In all, 24 days of family fun and entertainment will be offered to the community free of charge. Parks and Recreation Director Heather Dowell said, “Last year, we opened Community Park Phase 2 to rave reviews. The facilities have been in constant use and our new Beats concerts have been a huge hit.”
Yellow Rose Gala Kicks Off 2023 Season at Fort Worth Rodeo
Yellow Rose Gala Foundation committee members and friends had a spectacular time kicking off the season at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Jan. 22. Activities included a behind-the-chutes private tour, brunch at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, and an early afternoon rodeo. 2023 Yellow Rose Gala...
Glenn Heights Community Center Now Open
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights opened the doors to its new Community Center last week. That’s just one month after the City Center facility including the new City Hall and Public Safety Buildings were open in the new complex. The official City Center Ribbon Cutting...
Midlothian 2022 Chamber Award Winners Recognized
Midlothian, TX, January 26, 2023– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the 2022 Chamber Award winners who were nominated and voted by the members of the organization. “We were elated to recognize our outstanding businesses, organizations, and leaders in our. community,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said....
Dallas’s Annual Whiskey Riot Returns With 200+ Whiskies
On March 4, 2023, attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more. WHAT’S INCLUDED?. General admission tickets are $90 and include admission...
Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Art, Food, and Music
Truluck’s invites you to treat your loved one to the following Valentine’s Day specials offered in addition to their regular menu Feb. 10-14. King Crab Ravioli made with fresh-made pasta, corn bisque, asparagus, parmesan. ($48). Offered all February: Chocolate Strawberry Cake- Fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry ($14). TRU Love Cocktail (The Voila!)-A sensory tour de force of dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries ($16).
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight
IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu
Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
City leaders say 2023 will be the year of execution in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno and Midlothian City Manager Chris Dick are both in agreement that 2023 will be “a year for execution” for the city. Reno said “It is all positive. We have done a lot of groundwork prior to 2023 within these last years.”
Glenn Heights Police Make Felony Drug Arrest Following Routine Traffic Stop
GLENN HEIGHTS – Glenn Heights Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Paz this past weekend, January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:52 a.m. Paz was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 2 and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Paz was stopped by Glenn Heights Police in the 900...
