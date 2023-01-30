ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, TX

Focus Daily News

Desoto Meets Its Challenges For 2023 With A Focus On New Development

DESOTO – The City of DeSoto is poised for a productive year in 2023 according to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and City Manager Brandon Wright. This past Monday, the City of DeSoto had planned to hold their second Community Conversation on the vision & goals of the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan that will include an update on DeSoto’s Hampton Road Corridor Plan. The meeting, according to Wright, is just one of the ways the city will be moving forward to attract news businesses to the community. (Winter weather postponed the meeting)
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Closures Monday & Tuesday

Some city offices and other services will be impacted by this week’s weather with ice expected to impact roads and travel. We’ll keep updating a running list as we receive notices. Cedar Hill Closures. Due to inclement weather this evening the Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term

DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Adds Music Festival to Annual Lineup of Special Events

Midlothian City Council approved the annual special events calendar at its meeting last Tuesday, bringing back some old favorites like Parktopia in July and adding a two-day music festival. In all, 24 days of family fun and entertainment will be offered to the community free of charge. Parks and Recreation Director Heather Dowell said, “Last year, we opened Community Park Phase 2 to rave reviews. The facilities have been in constant use and our new Beats concerts have been a huge hit.”
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Community Center Now Open

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights opened the doors to its new Community Center last week. That’s just one month after the City Center facility including the new City Hall and Public Safety Buildings were open in the new complex. The official City Center Ribbon Cutting...
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian 2022 Chamber Award Winners Recognized

Midlothian, TX, January 26, 2023– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the 2022 Chamber Award winners who were nominated and voted by the members of the organization. “We were elated to recognize our outstanding businesses, organizations, and leaders in our. community,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said....
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Dallas’s Annual Whiskey Riot Returns With 200+ Whiskies

On March 4, 2023, attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more. WHAT’S INCLUDED?. General admission tickets are $90 and include admission...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Art, Food, and Music

Truluck’s invites you to treat your loved one to the following Valentine’s Day specials offered in addition to their regular menu Feb. 10-14. King Crab Ravioli made with fresh-made pasta, corn bisque, asparagus, parmesan. ($48). Offered all February: Chocolate Strawberry Cake- Fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry ($14). TRU Love Cocktail (The Voila!)-A sensory tour de force of dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries ($16).
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure

Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023

PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
IRVING, TX
Focus Daily News

Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu

Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
DALLAS, TX
Desoto, TX

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

