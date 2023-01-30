Authorities say an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail grabbed a correction officer’s stun gun and injured three officers when he refused orders to lock down. 27 year old Donchavell Crawford, an inmate at the jail, was arrested Monday at the jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and three counts of interference with official acts with injury. Reports say that corrections officers responded at about 1:40 p.m. Monday to Segregation Unit No. 1 at the jail on a report that Crawford was not locking down following an hour of administrative segregation. Crawford allegedly told officers he wouldn’t return to his cell until he had taken a shower. When several staff members attempted to escort Crawford, he held onto an officer’s stun gun and gripped his fingers around it. Three staff members suffered minor injuries in the altercation with Crawford.

