2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Five Applicants For Dubuque County Recorder Position
Five people seek to head the Dubuque County recorder’s office for the next two years as the appointment deadline draws nearer to fill the vacant elected position. Dubuque County supervisors are scheduled to appoint someone to the position at their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. After delaying their decision-making process to clarify interpretation of state law detailing appointment timelines, the supervisors held a work session Monday for interested applicants for the recorder position. Those attending the meeting to be considered for appointment were: current Deputy County Recorder Karol Kennedy; Keith Lucy, who ran for recorder in 2022 as an independent candidate; former county Supervisor Daryl Klein; 12-year Asbury City Council Member Curt Kiessling; and Mona Manternach, a retired, longtime employee of several county departments — including the recorder’s office.
HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
Police Seek Assistance with Missing Teens
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who is not suspected of criminal activity but was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, both of whom are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque. Emily Dudney is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’04” and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. Liliana Carey is a 15-year-old white female with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’09” and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you can help identify this male subject or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emily and/or Liliana please contact Dubquue Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430.
Dubuque County participating in pilot program to send text messages about court dates
Dubuque County is participating in a pilot project letting residents receive text messages about court proceedings. The Iowa Judicial Branch announced that Dubuque County is among several counties participating in the project. Residents who choose to participate in the free project can receive message reminders about their upcoming court dates or payment plan due dates. Text message reminders will be sent seven days, three days and one day before a scheduled hearing, as well as five days and one day before a payment is due.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Possessing Fentanyl
Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Eric Thomas of Dubuque on Monday on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and control of a dangerous weapon by a felon.
Inmate Grabs Stun Gun, Three Staffers at Jail Injured
Authorities say an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail grabbed a correction officer’s stun gun and injured three officers when he refused orders to lock down. 27 year old Donchavell Crawford, an inmate at the jail, was arrested Monday at the jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and three counts of interference with official acts with injury. Reports say that corrections officers responded at about 1:40 p.m. Monday to Segregation Unit No. 1 at the jail on a report that Crawford was not locking down following an hour of administrative segregation. Crawford allegedly told officers he wouldn’t return to his cell until he had taken a shower. When several staff members attempted to escort Crawford, he held onto an officer’s stun gun and gripped his fingers around it. Three staff members suffered minor injuries in the altercation with Crawford.
Delaware County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder
A Delaware County man accused of shooting at his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 37 year old Christopher Wuchter of Earlville pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury. Wuchter’s next court hearing is set for February 21st, and his trial is slated to start March 15th. Delaware County authorities responded January 9th to a residence north of Earlville after receiving a report that Wuchter assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Kayla Pritchard. While authorities were investigating the incident, they also learned of a shooting that occurred August 22nd at their residence.
