FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Mental health services, access increasing for students, families in Ottawa County
HOLLAND, MI - Arbor Circle will be able to help increase the access and availability of mental health services to children and families in Ottawa County with a child and family-focused clinician through a grant. The Community Foundation of Holland/Zeeland Area awarded the organization $20,000 in December that will help...
Grand Rapids Community Foundation president to retire after 35 years of leadership
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Diana R. Sieger, Grand Rapids Community Foundation’s long-running president, is closing her chapter with the nonprofit after 35 years of dedicated service. Sieger has served as president of the Community Foundation since 1987. Striving forward to address key issues, she has led transformative initiatives to...
Fundraiser to support no-kill shelter near Muskegon
After a $20,000 setback from a failed fundraiser last summer, the Noah Project no-kill animal shelter is hoping to make up lost ground with another campaign this month.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Lansing under ‘Code Blue’ emergency cold weather plan
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
Ottawa County board’s pick for new health officer defends experience, education in letter
WEST OLIVE, MI – The man selected to lead the Ottawa County Health Department publicly defended his experience and education for the first time in a letter submitted to county commissioners Tuesday. The letter, discussed publicly during a county board committee meeting, comes in response to public skepticism about...
nowkalamazoo.com
‘This is what the community wanted. I helped facilitate it.’
Chris Dilley was a graphic designer with the heart of an anthropologist, when his favorite grocery store, the People’s Food Co-op, asked him to work on their newsletter. He couldn’t imagine where The Co-op Scoop would lead to 25 years later. “Yeah, I didn’t think, ‘I’ll lay out...
40th anniversary of GIANT Awards will salute decades of Black leadership in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This year is the 40th anniversary of the esteemed annual GIANT Awards, and Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a special celebration to salute the decades of Black leaders who have contributed to the city of Grand Rapids. The GIANT Awards, which began in 1983,...
thecollegiatelive.com
UICA Closure Represents Larger Problems Say KCAD Students
The Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts (UICA) announced that it would be closing its doors back in December 2022. In the months following, there has been plenty of vocal opposition from the students of Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) who say that this closure is sudden and devastating for the community.
Health department head criticized for ‘activist’ family planning website links in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Several new Ottawa County commissioners are criticizing the county’s health department leader for what they call “activist” links on the family planning portion of the county’s website. Commissioners took issue with abortion rights and birth control access websites, previously listed under...
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
WZZM 13
Adopter speaks on experience with Norton Shores woman arrested for animal neglect
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Bex Britz lost their dog, Stella, in April of 2020. "We drove out to Muskegon to the Petsmart there where we met with Lisa and several litters of puppies that they had just brought in on rescue transport," said Britz. In May of that year,...
WZZM 13
Michigan school is home to a store where everything is free
The Power H Shop opened up in October and has since served Holland Public Schools families once a month. Parents can get items not covered by state assistance.
Muskegon attraction featuring WWII submarine and museum hires new executive director
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon’s USS Silversides Submarine Museum, a popular attraction, has a new executive director. The Board of Directors for the World War II submarine and the adjacent museum recently announced the hire. Bethann Egan, a former Grand Rapids nonprofit leader, took over the position in January. “Egan...
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
Kalamazoo tattoo shop recognized for turning domestic violence scars into therapeutic art
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo tattoo shop has been making a name for itself for its focus on inclusivity and its work with domestic violence survivors in the area. Heirloom Arts, located above Sanctuary Yoga, at 1919 Stearns Ave., recently developed a partnership with the YWCA to cover up domestic violence scars, providing victims with free tattoos.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
Fox17
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
‘Butterflies Are Blooming’ exhibit bringing thousands of flying insects to Meijer Gardens
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s annual butterfly exhibition is returning this spring to help the West Michigan community escape the winter blues. The “Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibit will bring 7,500 tropical butterflies for patrons to enjoy an up-close experience as...
