ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowkalamazoo.com

‘This is what the community wanted. I helped facilitate it.’

Chris Dilley was a graphic designer with the heart of an anthropologist, when his favorite grocery store, the People’s Food Co-op, asked him to work on their newsletter. He couldn’t imagine where The Co-op Scoop would lead to 25 years later. “Yeah, I didn’t think, ‘I’ll lay out...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

UICA Closure Represents Larger Problems Say KCAD Students

The Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts (UICA) announced that it would be closing its doors back in December 2022. In the months following, there has been plenty of vocal opposition from the students of Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) who say that this closure is sudden and devastating for the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy