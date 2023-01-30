Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
No more Syracuse Spark games as new box lacrosse league ends season early. Is a reboot coming?
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced this week its remaining games across the league have been called off, bringing a sudden end to the Syracuse Sparklemuffins’ first season of competition. But lacrosse fans don’t have to fret. The PBLA is looking to come back for the...
Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.” The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday […]
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
When Syracuse honors Gerry McNamara’s No. 3 jersey, what number will Judah Mintz wear? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has retired the No. 44 – in football. But what about basketball? Could some player eventually don the number that is so closely associated with Orange legends Derrick Coleman and John Wallace?
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Benny Williams: ‘He hasn’t played the way he would like to’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim indicated that Benny Williams’ absence from SU’s game against Virginia was a matter of frustration and that he looked normal when he returned to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Boeheim provided the information on Williams’ during an...
It’s going to be a quiet National Signing Day for Syracuse. That’s not necessarily a bad thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — What was once the biggest day of the year for the college football recruiting cycle is shaping up to be a very quiet one for Syracuse football. Ever since Early National Signing Day was established in 2017, National Signing Day has decreased in importance.
Syracuse signs WR Darrell Gill Jr. on National Signing Day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has signed one new class of 2023 commit on National Signing Day. Wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. inked his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon. The Orange offered him on Jan. 28. He is originally from Humble, Texas, and attends Atascocita High School. Gill (6-foot,...
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West officially hired to same position at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football cornerbacks coach Chip West has officially been hired to the same position at Wake Forest. Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson and the program announced the move via press release Thursday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported just over two weeks ago on Jan. 18 that West was being targeted for the position.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: Big man plans to visit, football scores a commit
According to a tweet from M&L Tonight, Syracuse Orange basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson plans to make his college decision in April, and he is also eyeing a visit to the ‘Cuse in the near future. Patterson, an underrated 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center from New York City, took...
Will Mark will start in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Saturday: ‘He wants the opportunity to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s lacrosse has settled on the man who’ll man its net this season, at least to start. “I’m pretty comfortable that Will Mark, a certain preseason All-American, has demonstrated that he’s a good goalie, and he wants the opportunity to shine here at Syracuse,” coach Gary Gait said Wednesday.
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
Syracuse basketball: Recruit Marcus Adams to announce Top 5 after official visit to SU
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 high school recruit; and Cory DeSanti, his AAU coach, had a lot to talk about on their return flights to California after spending the previous two days on an official visit to the SU campus. After making a connecting flight in...
Section III boys ice hockey rankings (Week 9): New No. 1 team rises to top of poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
After national title season, Syracuse men’s soccer coach Ian McIntyre signs contract extension
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After leading the Syracuse men’s soccer team to its first national title in school history, SU men’s soccer coach Ian McIntyre has signed a contract extension with the school. The school called it a “long-term extension.” It did not includes the terms of the contract....
Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0