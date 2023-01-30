ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday. Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.” The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday […]
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum

At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse signs WR Darrell Gill Jr. on National Signing Day

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has signed one new class of 2023 commit on National Signing Day. Wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. inked his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon. The Orange offered him on Jan. 28. He is originally from Humble, Texas, and attends Atascocita High School. Gill (6-foot,...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: Big man plans to visit, football scores a commit

According to a tweet from M&L Tonight, Syracuse Orange basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson plans to make his college decision in April, and he is also eyeing a visit to the ‘Cuse in the near future. Patterson, an underrated 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center from New York City, took...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy