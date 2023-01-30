Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
inkfreenews.com
John H. Carlson
John H. Carlson 72, died at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 8, 1950. On July 11, 2010, John took Kathy Thomas as his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Jerry (Stephanie) Carlson, Kouts, Julie (Gabe)...
inkfreenews.com
Caryl Lee Deisch
Caryl Lee (Kring) Deisch, 88, died Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1935. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Norman Rogers Jr.
Norman Rogers Jr., 85, rural Urbana, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born Nov. 26, 1937. He married Reta Kay Branham on Nov. 2, 1985; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Mae (Jim Bailey)...
inkfreenews.com
Rosemarie Campbell — PENDING
Rosemarie Campbell (Nelson), 95, lifetime resident of Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth.
inkfreenews.com
Dana L. Stahl
Dana L. Stahl, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 20, 1954. Dana married Danny in 1983; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother David (Wendy) Gildner, Plymouth; and sister Paula (Roger Brodien) Hoover, Michigan City.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth J. Mercer — UPDATED
Ruth J. Mercer, 84, Rochester, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Rochester, surrounded by her family. She was born March 21, 1938, in Plymouth, the daughter of Clifford “Sam” and Verna Irene (Kimble) Fear. She attended Plymouth High School. She has since resided in Rochester. She spent many years living on the channels of Lake Manitou and enjoyed being a part of the Lake Manitou Ski Club, cheering for her girls and the ski club team.
inkfreenews.com
CCS’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon Is Feb. 23
WARSAW — Combined Community Services’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. People are welcome to learn more about the social services organization and its future plans through the event from noon to 1 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. People can celebrate stories of Kosciusko County residents receiving food, warmth, stability and more and meet CCS staff and its board and guests.
inkfreenews.com
Dennis E. Swanson
Dennis E. Swanson, 76, Nappanee, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters, Wakarusa. Dennis was born Aug. 18, 1946. On Oct. 14, 1967, Dennis married Peggy Hess. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Peggy Swanson, Nappanee; two daughters, Stephanie (Rachel) Roberts Swanson, Sparta, Tenn. and Angela (Eric) Allen, Nappanee; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Beverly (Herbert) Havera, Edwardsburg, Mich., Barbara (Ron) Giska, Elkhart and Thomas (Deborah) Swanson, Englewood, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
inkfreenews.com
Susanna Barr
Susanna Barr, 60, Pierceton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Susanna was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Gladys (DenBleyker) Saint. She was united in marriage to Frank Duane Barr II on June 30, 1984, in Lansdale, Pa., who preceded her Feb. 16, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Ezma Louise Gaff
Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Larwill. She was born July 24, 1925. On April 9, 1944, she married Tony L. Gaff. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Jenny) Gaff, Larwill and Jeanette...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Long
Jerry Wayne Long, 79, Wabash, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 3, 1943. He married Lana A. Ball on Feb. 29, 1964. He is survived by his wife, Lana Long, Wabash; five children, Stephanie (John) Stambaugh, Wabash,...
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
Meet New Fedco Director At Reception Thursday
ROCHESTER — The public is invited to attend a reception from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Arlington Public House, 703 Main St., Rochester, as the Fulton Economic Development Corp. introduces its new executive director, Michael Ladd, to the community. Ladd is an experienced leader in the nonprofit industry....
inkfreenews.com
Lurene Garst
Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
LeadHERship Women’s Luncheon Is Feb. 16
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce recently announced their second annual LeadHERship women’s luncheon. The event is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, Leesburg, and is open to women from all walks of life. The luncheon is...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Celebrates Bert Rodriguez’s Retirement
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School custodial staff and co-workers, along with Warsaw Community Schools’ administrators, gathered on Friday, Jan. 27, to wish Bert Rodriguez well in his retirement after his 24 years of service. Rodriguez has been a custodian since 1999, where he served Leesburg Elementary School...
inkfreenews.com
Hearing Loss Linked To Cognitive Decline
ROCHESTER — Recent studies have revealed a strong link between hearing loss and cognitive decline. This link has been found in both older and younger adults, suggesting that hearing loss may be an important risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia. One study found that older adults with hearing...
inkfreenews.com
Miller Family Pavilion: Not Just For Ice Skating
WINONA LAKE — What began several years ago as a white paper by Kosciusko Leadership Academy students has come to fruition in Winona Lake. The paper identified the need for an ice skating rink in the Warsaw area. Three subsequent papers by later KLA classes furthered the narrative. In...
Comments / 0