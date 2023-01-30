ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi police looking for two people in video accused of spray painting multiple walls

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Police released a surveillance video of two individuals suspected of using spray paint to vandalize property.

The Hattiesburg Police posted the video on Facebook in hopes of getting information related to the two individuals in the video.

The two individuals in the video are accused of spray-painting multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street in Hattiesburg on Jan. 23, 2023.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

