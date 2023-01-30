A Florida couple who thought they heard cats yowling in the woods got the shock of their lives when they found a newborn baby—with its umbilical cord and placenta still attached—abandoned on the ground. “It’s a miracle,” Magdalena Gregorio Ordones said of her weekend discovery. Police have named the baby Angel Grace for now and are trying to find the parents, who could have dropped off the baby at a hospital or fire station under the state’s Safe Haven law. “There has to be accountability because had it not been for a great set of lungs on a healthy baby she would have been dead,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.Read it at WFLA

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO