Mulberry, FL

Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her baby

A young mother in her twenties was found dead in a residential street of Tampa, Florida, according to authorities. The tragic event occurred on a night in the neighborh. ood and the woman was lying near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Couple Finds Newborn Abandoned in Woods—With Placenta Attached

A Florida couple who thought they heard cats yowling in the woods got the shock of their lives when they found a newborn baby—with its umbilical cord and placenta still attached—abandoned on the ground. “It’s a miracle,” Magdalena Gregorio Ordones said of her weekend discovery. Police have named the baby Angel Grace for now and are trying to find the parents, who could have dropped off the baby at a hospital or fire station under the state’s Safe Haven law. “There has to be accountability because had it not been for a great set of lungs on a healthy baby she would have been dead,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.Read it at WFLA
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
wvua23.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WJCL

Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland, Florida, said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
LAKELAND, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

