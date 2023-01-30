Read full article on original website
A young mother in her twenties was found dead in a residential street of Tampa, Florida, according to authorities. The tragic event occurred on a night in the neighborh. ood and the woman was lying near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
Florida Couple Finds Newborn Abandoned in Woods—With Placenta Attached
A Florida couple who thought they heard cats yowling in the woods got the shock of their lives when they found a newborn baby—with its umbilical cord and placenta still attached—abandoned on the ground. “It’s a miracle,” Magdalena Gregorio Ordones said of her weekend discovery. Police have named the baby Angel Grace for now and are trying to find the parents, who could have dropped off the baby at a hospital or fire station under the state’s Safe Haven law. “There has to be accountability because had it not been for a great set of lungs on a healthy baby she would have been dead,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.Read it at WFLA
Pregnant Tampa murder victim’s family wonders how she ended up in neighborhood
Questions remain about the murder of a mother who was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa Monday night.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Young Haines City officer named Polk’s Officer of the Year
Haines City officer Haley McDonald was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for medium-sized agencies by the Polk County Police Chiefs Association.
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
Kids dropped off near scene of Lakeland mass shooting moments before it happened, parents say
Lakeland residents are in shock and calling for an end to violence after 11 people were injured in a shooting in broad daylight Monday.
fox13news.com
Parents of newborn abandoned outside Polk County mobile home park could face child neglect charges
MULBERRY, Fla. - Instead of in loving arms, a newborn in Mulberry began her life in the cold and dark. The baby girl was left abandoned in a wooded area near the Regal Loop Mobile Home Park. A neighbor heard the cries early Saturday morning and found the child and...
wrtv.com
Baby abandoned in the woods helped save her own life, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday at midnight, a noise coming from outside Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez's home got her attention. At first, she thought it was the cry of a cat. She was wrong. The cries continued, so she went to investigate. In the patch of woods behind her home...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler
The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
wvua23.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured
"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Police Chief Sam Taylor said. "I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time."
Family seeks answers after woman hit multiple times on I-4
A grieving family wants answers after a young woman’s mysterious death on a busy Central Florida interstate.
WJCL
Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland, Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland, Florida, said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood next to SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death. According to police,...
