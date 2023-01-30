ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

FOX 61

Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies in ATV crash on his own property in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – A man died in an ATV crash that happened on his own property in Plymouth Wednesday night. Police said they originally responded to an “unknown medical emergency” shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Hancock Court, just off Route 262. The crash...
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials. The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield

Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 2...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Woman injured after falling through hole in Stratford bridge

STRATFORD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she fell through a bridge under construction in Stratford, officials said. Fire crews were called to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. It was reported that a 55-year-old woman had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge just below.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family, Friends Remember Grandfather Killed in East Hartford Hit-and-Run

At a vigil in East Hartford on Wednesday, family and friends of George Tetteh-Quarshie remembered the grandfather and member of the tight-knit Ghanaian community. “It was so devastating that somebody is crossing the street and then hit by a car,” said Irving Barnor, of the GaDangbe Association of Connecticut.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Bristol police officer wins National Officer of the Month Award

WASHINGTON — Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was named National Officer of the Month Tuesday for his actions during the ambush attack that left two other officers dead last October. Iurato returned fire on an armed suspect who had shot and killed two of his fellow officers, Lieutenant Dustin...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

The southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is shut down

Your Wednesday Feb. 1 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Feb. 1 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Tuesday Jan. 31 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Tuesday afternoon update. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM UTC. |. Your Tuesday Jan. 31 afternoon...
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
