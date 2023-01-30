Read full article on original website
Manchester contractor faces $375K in OSHA fines after employee dies in trench collapse
A Manchester contractor faces more than $375,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it failed to provide legally required safeguards and ensure they were in place to prevent trench collapses that contributed to the death of an employee.
Occupational Health Safety
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
Fatal hit-and-run near MidState Medical Center under investigation: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Lewis Avenue late Wednesday evening. Police were called to Lewis Avenue near MidState Medical Center around 11:36 p.m. for a report of a person laying in the roadway. Responding officers found an...
Garbage Truck Dumps Flaming Trash: South Windsor Fire Caused By Flammable Item
A pile of flaming trash disrupted a quiet residential neighborhood in South Windsor after a flammable item caused a blaze inside a garbage truck. The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m. when an All American Waste large garbage truck picked up someone's trash that had a flammable item in it, according to the South Windsor Fire Department.
Eyewitness News
Man dies in ATV crash on his own property in Plymouth
Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield
Woman injured after falling through hole in Stratford bridge
STRATFORD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she fell through a bridge under construction in Stratford, officials said. Fire crews were called to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. It was reported that a 55-year-old woman had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge just below.
NBC Connecticut
Family, Friends Remember Grandfather Killed in East Hartford Hit-and-Run
At a vigil in East Hartford on Wednesday, family and friends of George Tetteh-Quarshie remembered the grandfather and member of the tight-knit Ghanaian community. “It was so devastating that somebody is crossing the street and then hit by a car,” said Irving Barnor, of the GaDangbe Association of Connecticut.
trumbulltimes.com
Burglary suspect in possession of drugs found hiding in recycling bin, New Haven police say
NEW HAVEN — A woman suspected in a Genesee Street burglary was in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia when she was found hiding in a recycling bin Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Robetsy Quinones, 25, of New Haven, was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary,...
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Fire in bathroom under investigation at New Haven magnet school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire at a New Haven magnet school is under investigation on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Metropolitan Business Academy on Water Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. All the students evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was...
'Gentle giant' | East Hartford man killed in hit and run remembered by family and friends
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The friends and family of an East Hartford man who was killed in a hit-and-run held a vigil for him Wednesday evening at the site of the crash. "George Tetteh-Quarshie was a brave man. Very brave, very courageous, always ambitious," said Joyce Addo of Windsor.
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Bristol police officer wins National Officer of the Month Award
WASHINGTON — Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was named National Officer of the Month Tuesday for his actions during the ambush attack that left two other officers dead last October. Iurato returned fire on an armed suspect who had shot and killed two of his fellow officers, Lieutenant Dustin...
Eyewitness News
The southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is shut down
Your Wednesday Feb. 1 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Feb. 1 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Tuesday Jan. 31 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. Your Tuesday afternoon update. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM UTC. |. Your Tuesday Jan. 31 afternoon...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
