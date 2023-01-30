Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New RoutesSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Related
Man assaults couple waiting for the trolley on their way to an SDSU basketball game
SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man is recovering tonight after a man attacked him at a Mission Valley trolley station while he and his wife were on their way to an Aztec basketball game Saturday night. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel sat down with the man and his wife who...
iheart.com
Another Community College to offer a Bachelor's Degree
SAN DIEGO - A community college in San Diego will now be offering a Bachelor's degree in a demanding field. San Diego City College will begin taking applications this fall for it's new Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Defense and Analysis, with classes officially starting in the fall of 2024. It's the first time in the community college's 108-year history that students will be able to earn a four-year degree.
Coast News
Oceanside Theatre Company and Oceanside Historical Society honor local Black entrepreneurs on Feb. 11
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Board Member Rushell Gordon sought out Oceanside Historical Society’s Kristi Hawthorne for answers to a simple question: “What can you tell me about Oceanside’s other black business owners?”. The response to that inquiry turned into an interactive multi-media exploration celebrating...
San Diego Unified Begins Pre-Enrollment for New Transitional Kindergarten Program
The San Diego Unified School District will start rolling out its Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) program Wednesday, opening a “Pre-Enrollment Priority Window” to allow families to apply for a spot in the program. Open to all children living in the district who will be age 4 by September,...
Late Senator Bill Craven's name removed from Cal State San Marcos Hall due to controversial connection
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — It's been decades in the making, and now a long-sought change is coming to Cal State San Marcos. The late state Senator William Bill Craven's name will be stripped from the campus because of racist comments he made in the 90s. The controversy is rooted...
Some East County schools closed Monday due to weather
Multiple schools in East County will be closed because of the anticipated inclement weather, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
San Diego Unified seeing spike in students missing school
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified students are missing school at a dramatically growing rate. Many students are now considered chronically absent. The district points to sickness, mental health, housing and food insecurities, lack of transportation and inflation as the causes. It says absenteeism and chronic absenteeism has made an uptick at schools across the United States since the pandemic.
San Diego Channel
Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot well in Chula Vista
Multiple agencies showed up in San Diego's Chula Vista area and saved a retired police K-9 after it fell in a 40-foot well Wednesday afternoon.
San Diego CountryFest coming to Petco Park
It's almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
Coast News
As murder trial begins, loved ones keep memories of San Marcos man
VISTA — A year and a half after the brutal murder of a young man from San Marcos, his loved ones are preparing for this tragedy to move into the hands of the justice system with the commencement of his accused assailant’s trial. Court proceedings began this week...
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers
Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
Coast News
Who’s News: 2/3/23
In December 1955, Rosa Parks was riding home from a long day at work by bus in Montgomery, Alabama, when she refused to give up her seat to white riders so they could sit down. To commemorate Rosa Parks’ birthday, and all she stood for, North County Transit District is joining other public transportation agencies around the country in recognizing Feb. 4 as “Transit Equity Day” and offering free rides on all NCTD modes — Coaster, Breeze, Sprinter, Flex and Lift — for the entire day.
Loud boom felt and heard across San Diego
Many San Diegans took to social media Tuesday night wondering about loud bangs felt and heard from Kearny Mesa to Mission Valley.
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
Coast News
Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting
SAN MARCOS — A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
8-year-old Carlsbad boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident
Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last Wednesday evening, jumping on a trampoline, when their heads collided.
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
Comments / 0