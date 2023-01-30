ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Another Community College to offer a Bachelor's Degree

SAN DIEGO - A community college in San Diego will now be offering a Bachelor's degree in a demanding field. San Diego City College will begin taking applications this fall for it's new Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Defense and Analysis, with classes officially starting in the fall of 2024. It's the first time in the community college's 108-year history that students will be able to earn a four-year degree.
San Diego Unified seeing spike in students missing school

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified students are missing school at a dramatically growing rate. Many students are now considered chronically absent. The district points to sickness, mental health, housing and food insecurities, lack of transportation and inflation as the causes. It says absenteeism and chronic absenteeism has made an uptick at schools across the United States since the pandemic.
Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers

Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
Who’s News: 2/3/23

In December 1955, Rosa Parks was riding home from a long day at work by bus in Montgomery, Alabama, when she refused to give up her seat to white riders so they could sit down. To commemorate Rosa Parks’ birthday, and all she stood for, North County Transit District is joining other public transportation agencies around the country in recognizing Feb. 4 as “Transit Equity Day” and offering free rides on all NCTD modes — Coaster, Breeze, Sprinter, Flex and Lift — for the entire day.
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS — A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
