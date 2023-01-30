Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Hamer: I was blown away by what I saw on the Valley Legislative Tour
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Asked about the quality of the three-day 2023 Valley Legislative Tour, Texas Association of Business President Glenn Hamer said he was not so much impressed as “blown away.”. In an exclusive interview with The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Hamer described the Rio Grande...
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen ISD juniors to study at famous Spanish university
MCALLEN, Texas – Some McAllen ISD students will get chance to participate in a study abroad program at Universidad de Salamanca in Spain. The university was founded in 1218 by King Alfonso IX. It is the oldest university in the Hispanic world and one of the oldest in the world in continuous operation.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
Plumber finds fetus in Mission pipes, sources say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in a pipe. According to information obtained by ValleyCentral, a plumber was working to unclog a pipe when he found the remains at apartments on the 400 block of San Antonio […]
SpaceX rocket test may burn millions of pounds of fuel in leadup to launch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is expected to conduct a historic test burn Friday that experts said will be a historic test burn for the launch site. Where to watch: Spectators might find the best viewing of any SpaceX operations at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island, either from a position inside the park […]
KRGV
Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free
Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
valleybusinessreport.com
Developers Adding To Growth In North McAllen
Banners began appearing in late 2022 above storefronts at Sam’s Trenton Plaza Phase II in McAllen. The west side of Phase I faces Trenton and then wraps around as if highlighting the path for customers heading to Sam’s Club. Phase II rests immediately to the north of Phase I. It’s all part of the bustling growth and traffic in north McAllen. In this case, it’s the broad area of 10th Street and Trenton Road.
KRGV
‘We are overpopulated,’ feds bring horses to Mercedes as herd multiplies out West
Out West, the population of wild horses is outcompeting native wildlife and straining local habitats. For that reason, the Bureau of Land Management returned to Mercedes this year for its annual wild horse and burro adoption effort. Program manager Pat Williams says the Bureau aims for a target population of...
Large flocks of birds gather during these months in the Valley: Here’s why
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lately grackles have been spotted gathering in urban areas across the Rio Grande Valley. While this may seem frightening to some, wildlife experts assure us these birds are harmless. “I park anywhere in the area really and then come back to my car and there’s bird poop all over it. So […]
Mission animal shelter’s new goal: Become a no-kill facility
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society has served the city of Harlingen as a no-kill animal shelter for almost three years. Now, the organization is expanding its efforts to the city of Mission’s Animal Shelter. “As soon as we move in, we’re going to be focused on all of those lifesaving programs,” says RGV […]
KRGV
Major improvements coming to Cameron County park
People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon. A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park. All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state. County officials say...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
KRGV
Santa Rosa ISD enhancing security measures after former student killed in shooting
The small town of Santa Rosa remains on edge after a teen was shot last week, and a suspect has yet to be named. The victim, a former 16-year-old student at the Santa Rosa Independent School District, died in the shooting. According to school district leaders, the killing has sent...
Director of San Benito Public Library to retire
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito has announced the retirement of Gerardo Salazar, Director of the San Benito Public Library. The city’s news release said Salazar, who served as library director for 13 years, will depart on Feb. 3. Under Salazar’s leadership, the San Benito Public Library demonstrated a commitment in […]
New Border Patrol K-9 ‘Chappie’ has special role: Being a good boy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new pup has joined the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector with a special duty–helping boost morale and mental health. Who’s a good boy? His name is Chappie. The newly activated K-9 is a 2-year-old poodle and the newest member of the Border Patrol’s Support K-9 Program. Chappie is one […]
Who’s hiring? 6,500 jobs up for grabs at upcoming McAllen expo
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen in February will host the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley. Jumpstart Career Expo will allow potential job seekers to speak to over 150 employers to speak about their business, interview and hire on the spot. “The expo is strategically focused on connecting the community with new opportunities […]
All-America City 10K race named after Edinburg native, draws in thousands
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For many, running is a form of therapy, but for others it’s a way of life. One Edinburg legend has made it his mission to pay it forward in the community with a 10K race that’s going more than four decades strong. Edinburg native David Chavana is the person behind the […]
Hidalgo County Judge Cortez underwent surgery to remove tumor
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says he is eager to get back to work after receiving good news after a medical operation. Cortez is recovering from a surgery to remove — what turned out to be — a cancerous tumor. He reported that tests found no evidence that the […]
ems1.com
Texas city disputes 'inaccuracies' about its new EMS provider
McAllen's contract with San Antonio-based Lone Star Ambulance takes effect on Feb. 23 after it could not reach a deal with Med-Care By Berenice Garcia. McAllen, Texas — The city of McAllen is trying to set the record straight about its new contractor for emergency medical services that will begin operating in the city next month.
Unusual Very Intelligent Octopus Showed Up on South Padre Island, Texas
Most of us go to the beach to relax and get away from the stress of work and home. You don’t really go expecting to find a new creature that you have never seen before but according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, that is exactly what happened to Judith Groome as she came across an unexpected octopus on South Padre Island in Texas.
Comments / 0