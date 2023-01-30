ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Hamer: I was blown away by what I saw on the Valley Legislative Tour

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Asked about the quality of the three-day 2023 Valley Legislative Tour, Texas Association of Business President Glenn Hamer said he was not so much impressed as “blown away.”. In an exclusive interview with The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Hamer described the Rio Grande...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

McAllen ISD juniors to study at famous Spanish university

MCALLEN, Texas – Some McAllen ISD students will get chance to participate in a study abroad program at Universidad de Salamanca in Spain. The university was founded in 1218 by King Alfonso IX. It is the oldest university in the Hispanic world and one of the oldest in the world in continuous operation.
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Plumber finds fetus in Mission pipes, sources say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in a pipe. According to information obtained by ValleyCentral, a plumber was working to unclog a pipe when he found the remains at apartments on the 400 block of San Antonio […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free

Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Developers Adding To Growth In North McAllen

Banners began appearing in late 2022 above storefronts at Sam’s Trenton Plaza Phase II in McAllen. The west side of Phase I faces Trenton and then wraps around as if highlighting the path for customers heading to Sam’s Club. Phase II rests immediately to the north of Phase I. It’s all part of the bustling growth and traffic in north McAllen. In this case, it’s the broad area of 10th Street and Trenton Road.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission animal shelter’s new goal: Become a no-kill facility

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society has served the city of Harlingen as a no-kill animal shelter for almost three years. Now, the organization is expanding its efforts to the city of Mission’s Animal Shelter. “As soon as we move in, we’re going to be focused on all of those lifesaving programs,” says RGV […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Major improvements coming to Cameron County park

People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon. A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park. All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state. County officials say...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man

UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Director of San Benito Public Library to retire

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito has announced the retirement of Gerardo Salazar, Director of the San Benito Public Library. The city’s news release said Salazar, who served as library director for 13 years, will depart on Feb. 3. Under Salazar’s leadership, the San Benito Public Library demonstrated a commitment in […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Who’s hiring? 6,500 jobs up for grabs at upcoming McAllen expo

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen in February will host the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley. Jumpstart Career Expo will allow potential job seekers to speak to over 150 employers to speak about their business, interview and hire on the spot. “The expo is strategically focused on connecting the community with new opportunities […]
MCALLEN, TX
ems1.com

Texas city disputes 'inaccuracies' about its new EMS provider

McAllen's contract with San Antonio-based Lone Star Ambulance takes effect on Feb. 23 after it could not reach a deal with Med-Care By Berenice Garcia. McAllen, Texas — The city of McAllen is trying to set the record straight about its new contractor for emergency medical services that will begin operating in the city next month.
MCALLEN, TX

