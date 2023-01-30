Minnetonka wrestlers edge Edina 40-39

High school wrestlers from Minnetonka and Edina High Schools went pin crazy Jan. 26 in a Lake Conference dual meet.

Of the 14 matches, 12 ended in pins, so the only two decisions in the match came into play and made Minnetonka a 40-39 winner. Wrestling at 170 pounds for the Skippers, John Mueller won a major decision 12-0 over Eric Camp. Edina’s decision win at 145 pounds was senior Owen Hipps taking down Lance Hoglund 8-3.

Each team had six pins and there were six falls in the first period.

The match began with Edina’s Anthony Nichols pinning Keaton Place in 1:20 at 106 pounds. Next up was Minnetonka female 113-pound grappler Isabella Henry, who pinned Kirenan Johnson in the second period. Nathan Grill, Edina’s 120-pounder pinned Karina Lee in 40 seconds. At 1:04 of the 126-pound match Minnetonka’s Charlie Palm pinned JP Larson.

Edina’s Tony Doroff fired back at 132 pounds by pinning Dylan Romeo at the 4:35 mark. Edina made it two in a row with senior co-captain Landon Nebel pinning Tyler Wall in 1:11 at 138.. Hipps’ decision win followed at 145. Liam Dorn of Minnetonka scored a fall against Kai Solomon of Edina at 152. In a long battle at 160 pounds, Minnetonka’s Joe McAnally finally pinned Sam Holman in 5:41.

Mueller’s 12-0 decision at 170 set the stage for two of Minnetonka’s best wrestlers, Marco Christiansen and Enzo Cich, to decide the outcome of the dual meet. Christiansen pinned Edina’s Gabe Holmberg in 1:26 at 182 pounds, then Cich pinned Kenneth Braman at 195.

With the score 40-27 at that point, Minnetonka had clinched the victory. The best Edina could hope for was a 40-39 final score, and that is just what Brody Perry and Camden Rhodes delivered. At 220 pounds, co-captain Perry scored a pin over David Brandt in 3:31. Rhodes pinned Minnetonka’s Aydan Gacheru just before the buzzer sounded to end the first period.

This was not a match for the Lake Conference championship, which will most likely be won by the No. 1-ranked Class AAA team in the state, St. Michael-Albertville. However, it was a hotly-contested meet that showed the high quality of the Minnetonka and Edina programs this season.