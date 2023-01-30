Read full article on original website
kelo.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces February sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints scheduled within the KELO listening area will take place in Brookings, Clay, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for suspect responsible for multiple robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for another man suspected in four robberies last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Kong Khai. Police believe he is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases the suspect showed...
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
brookingsradio.com
Volga man injured in rollover accident
A Volga man was injured in a rollover accident shortly before 1:00 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 22-year-old Austin Meyer was driving a pickup on 214th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. Near 463rd Avenue, the pickup entered the north ditch and rolled.
kelo.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
nwestiowa.com
Disruptive man at casino cited for intox
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
