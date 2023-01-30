Read full article on original website
Related
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
Jadon Sancho makes long-awaited Man Utd return
Jadon Sancho was back on the pitch for Man Utd after more than three months out.
Leicester agree £15m deal to sign Harry Souttar
Leicester City have agreed a £15m fee with Stoke City for the deadline day transfer of Harry Souttar, 90min understands.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Southampton agree Paul Onuachu deal after Vitinha move collapses
Southampton's search to bring in a new striker is set to see them land Paul Onuachu, 90min understands.
Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica
Chelsea have reached a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Player ratings as Los Blancos seal comfortable win
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Player ratings as Los Blancos seal comfortable win.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Xavi responds to Raphinha exit speculation
Xavi has reacted to suggestions that Barcelona could let Raphinha go.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Chelsea complete £6m signing of academy forward
Chelsea have struck a deal to sign teenage striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Southampton confirm signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk
Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
Wolves vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League - 4 February 2023.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0