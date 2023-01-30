ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Webb Telescope Might Have Stumbled Onto 87 of the Universe’s First-Ever Galaxies!

Astronomy is a lot like a panchayat. We group around and excitedly wait for our elders to weave elaborate stories of our past and origin, brimming us with purpose and awe. And while these ancient tales might feel chained to the past, they somehow always provide valuable insight informing future endeavours.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Maiya Devi Dahal

Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death

The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Futurism

NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Outsider.com

Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica

A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
TheDailyBeast

Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
msn.com

While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching

A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Vice

Mysterious White Spots Are Appearing in the Ocean and Nobody Knows Why

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have spotted a mysterious uptick in the appearance of unexplained patches of white water in the shallow waters off the coast of the Bahamas, reports a new study based on satellite observations. For almost a century,...
MICHIGAN STATE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers Just Discovered a 'Bear' on Mars

Facial pareidolia is the human tendency or illusion of seeing facial structures in an everyday objects – such as seeing the "man in the Moon," or the face of Jesus on a piece of toast. But here's a newly found crater on Mars that might be a case of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy