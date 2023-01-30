Read full article on original website
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered its first Earth-like exoplanet
News JVTech NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope is now resurrected, and has discovered the first alien, which resembles Earth. The world’s most powerful space telescope has now lightened an exoplanet almost that same size as Earth. A discovery to open the door to new research and question marks.
Out-Of-This-World Hubble Video Reveals A Black Hole Devouring A Star
Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like when a black hole eats a star? Well, look no further. Thanks to NASA’s incredible Hubble Space Telescope, there’s a video of a black hole doing exactly that. On Jan. 12, 2023, NASA shared a video and images...
Webb Telescope Might Have Stumbled Onto 87 of the Universe’s First-Ever Galaxies!
Astronomy is a lot like a panchayat. We group around and excitedly wait for our elders to weave elaborate stories of our past and origin, brimming us with purpose and awe. And while these ancient tales might feel chained to the past, they somehow always provide valuable insight informing future endeavours.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Watch: Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in the sky
Earlier this month, a mysterious glowing swirl-like formation was spotted in the sky by a Japanese telescope, bringing conspiracy theorists and astronomers out of the woodwork to learn more.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica
A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’
This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching
A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Mysterious White Spots Are Appearing in the Ocean and Nobody Knows Why
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have spotted a mysterious uptick in the appearance of unexplained patches of white water in the shallow waters off the coast of the Bahamas, reports a new study based on satellite observations. For almost a century,...
Astronomers Just Discovered a 'Bear' on Mars
Facial pareidolia is the human tendency or illusion of seeing facial structures in an everyday objects – such as seeing the "man in the Moon," or the face of Jesus on a piece of toast. But here's a newly found crater on Mars that might be a case of...
Five times the Webb telescope blew our minds in its first year in orbit
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope may have been years behind schedule and cost more than $10 billion, but in its first year in orbit, the telescope has crushed its assignment. Webb launched on Christmas Day in 2021 and entered orbit about a month later on Jan. 24. It sees the universe through infrared light, which…
Unicorn-like blind fish discovered in dark waters deep in Chinese cave
Researchers stumbled across a bizarre species of blind cave fish with a mysterious, horn-like structure protruding from its head and a lack of scales or pigmentation.
