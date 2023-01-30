Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
KEVN
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He is 65-year-old Floyd Joseph Slow Bear of Rapid City. An autopsy was conducted but no information was released, although Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
sdpb.org
Demand for qualified health care workers extends to Veterans Affairs
A recruitment event at the Fort Meade VA Hospital in Sturgis Wednesday served to cut some red tape from the typically months-long federal hiring process. Todd Otterberg is a provider and recruiter for the Black Hills VA. He said they’re looking for everything from registered nurses to psychologists. “The...
sdpb.org
Lifesaving professions among those facing staffing challenges
COVID-19 forever changed the face of work in America. Its implications are still present in many offices, mechanics shops, and storefronts. Health care workers have been on the frontline since the beginning. While hailed as heroes in the early days of the pandemic, the industry now faces its own share of challenges.
kotatv.com
Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street where they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
newscenter1.tv
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound is now open. – I-90 Eastbound blocked from accident: Exit 51 to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 51 to Rapid City due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available.
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
Comments / 3