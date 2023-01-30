ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo‍. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
gwinnettprepsports.com

Seven more Norcross football players sign with colleges

Seven more Norcross standouts signed with college football programs Wednesday, giving the Blue Devils 11 seniors who will play at the next level. The group is highlighted by two SEC signees — tight end Lawson Luckie to Georgia and wide receiver Nakai Poole to Mississippi State — and one to Georgia Tech, wide receiver Zion Taylor.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Six Meadowcreek Mustangs to play college football

Meadowcreek’s football program honored its senior class Wednesday on National Signing Day. The Mustangs now have six seniors who will play college football — wide receiver Andre Craig (Kennesaw State), quarterback Cameron Ellis (Shorter), linebacker Maison James (Hutchinson Community College), running back Jordan Louie (North Carolina), wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (South Florida) and defensive back/wide receiver Anteaus Stokes (Iowa Western Community College).
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Grayson football signing class grows to 14

Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
gwinnettprepsports.com

Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach

Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday. Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
TheAtlantaVoice

“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, joined airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a news conference...
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
247Sports

247Sports

