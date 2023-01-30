Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
Related
Biggest needs the Georgia Bulldogs filled with their 2023 signing class
The Georgia coaching staff went into the 2023 recruiting cycle knowing there would be plenty of roster turnover by the time those recruits arrived in Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart and his assistants put in the work to land another top-tier signing class, one that seems set to once again help the Bulldogs reload.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seven more Norcross football players sign with colleges
Seven more Norcross standouts signed with college football programs Wednesday, giving the Blue Devils 11 seniors who will play at the next level. The group is highlighted by two SEC signees — tight end Lawson Luckie to Georgia and wide receiver Nakai Poole to Mississippi State — and one to Georgia Tech, wide receiver Zion Taylor.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Six Meadowcreek Mustangs to play college football
Meadowcreek’s football program honored its senior class Wednesday on National Signing Day. The Mustangs now have six seniors who will play college football — wide receiver Andre Craig (Kennesaw State), quarterback Cameron Ellis (Shorter), linebacker Maison James (Hutchinson Community College), running back Jordan Louie (North Carolina), wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (South Florida) and defensive back/wide receiver Anteaus Stokes (Iowa Western Community College).
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
Razor thin: McDonough Union Grove earns tough verdict over Hampton Dutchtown
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but McDonough Union Grove didn't mind, dispatching Hampton Dutchtown 68-66 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach
Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday. Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, joined airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a news conference...
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0