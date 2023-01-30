3 arrested after ‘out of control fire’ in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Three Wayne County men were arrested after a Saturday fire was reported to be out of control.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Susie and Monticello fire departments responded to a fire near Kentucky Highway 200. Deputies said the fire was set in a burn pit in a grassy field with the grass being as tall as 3 feet.

When fire officials arrived, they found three men trying to put out the fire. After the two fire departments were able to extinguish the fire, it was discovered the fire was about 15 feet away from a residential propane tank for a home on Sexton Road and 20 feet away from another home on Kentucky 200.

The sheriff’s office said both homes were occupied at the time of the fire, with two people in one home and one person in another.

Authorities said Jeremiah Burnett, Matthew Hall, and Dustin Angel, all of Monticello, were arrested and each charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The men were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

