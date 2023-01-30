ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molotov cocktail thrown at New Jersey synagogue, authorities say

A man wearing a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue early Sunday, police and the synagogue said. Police in Bloomfield, New Jersey, said the suspect lit a Molotov cocktail around 3 a.m. Sunday and threw it at Temple Ner Tamid. The fire went out on impact and the suspect fled the scene, the synagogue and police said.Bloomfield police released a still image of the suspect. The Molotov cocktail's bottle broke and the synagogue was undamaged, police said. No one was injured. Temple Ner Tamid, which includes a preschool and a K-12 religious school, said in a statement that it...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
