Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest

Allentown police Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department

A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say.

City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.

When an officer tried to intervene, the man fled on foot, police said. Officers claimed they saw him toss the firearm while running away.

Johnnie Cooks, 43, was tracked down and arrested a short distance from the scene, they added. He faces multiple firearm charges, one count of evidence tampering, and one count of disorderly conduct, the department noted.

Cooks remains in the Lehigh County lockup after being unable to post bail following his arraignment on Sunday, court records show.

