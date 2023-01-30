ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken Man Threatens Victim With Stapler, Electrical Cord In Closed Business: Police

Hoboken police

An arrest has been made following a November incident in which an apparently intoxicated Hoboken man threatened a victim with a stapler and electrical cord in a closed business, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the 90 block of Washington Street around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, Hoboken Police said.

Ryan Higgins, 30, entered a closed business, held the victim “against his will while threatening him with objects such as a stapler and electrical cord,” according to police.

Higgins, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, then allegedly choked the victim during the approximately 20-minute incident, though the victim was uninjured.

The business name was being withheld to protect the victim’s identity, police added.

Higgins was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 and charged with robbery, terroristic threats, burglary, weapons possessions, and criminal mischief. He was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

