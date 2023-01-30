Southington Police seek purse snatcher

SOUTHINGTON, CONN,(WTIC RADIO) -Southington Police are looking for a purse snatcher who knocked the elderly victim to the ground

in the parking lot of Walmart on Queen Street this morning around 10.

Police said the female, 71, was walking in the parking lot toward Walmart. She said a black male exited a Nissan Altima with Rhode Island plates. The man forcibly ripped the purse from her and knocked her to the ground. Southington officers found the vehicle traveling North on Queen Street. Officers followed the vehicle on Interstate 84 but terminated the search after the driver showed no signs of stopping.

The victim received minor injuries.

Police said the purse was recovered in New Haven at 11:15 this morning.