Police: Beacon man stabbed woman inside her home; faces several charges

Police say a Beacon man stabbed a woman last week inside her Dutchess County home.



They say Max Kleiner, 31, was still inside the home on Wolcott Avenue when officers arrived.



The victim was treated at a hospital and later released when she was stable.



Kleiner was arraigned in Beacon City Court and is being held at Dutchess County Jail. He faces assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief charges.



It was not immediately clear if the two knew each other.