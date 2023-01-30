ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Beacon man stabbed woman inside her home; faces several charges

Police say a Beacon man stabbed a woman last week inside her Dutchess County home.

They say Max Kleiner, 31, was still inside the home on Wolcott Avenue when officers arrived.

The victim was treated at a hospital and later released when she was stable.

Kleiner was arraigned in Beacon City Court and is being held at Dutchess County Jail. He faces assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief charges.

It was not immediately clear if the two knew each other.

