These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
Jason Chaffetz warns Republicans booting Ilhan Omar from key committee is 'doing Democrats a favor'
Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz warned on "The Faulkner Focus" that the decision was not one for Republicans to make and could come with consequences for the party.
Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents
Former President Trump’s education plan warns that the "major problem" is "pink-haired communists teaching our kids'" and vowed to restore power back to parents.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
NJ councilwoman murder: Bystanders recall shots fired, unusual sound from car after crash
Sayreville, New Jersey, Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was fatally shot Wednesday night in her car within the parking lot of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex, police said.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
JESSE WATTERS: It looks like Hunter Biden was peddling classified documents for cash
Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden's classified documents debacle on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he knew the FBI would continue to search his beach house.
Kamala Harris anonymously hit by Democrats questioning her 'basic political skills'
The Washington Post revealed that several Democratic officials and activists are expressing concerns over Vice President Kamala Harris potentially leading the party.
Trump political PAC paid Melania’s hair stylist at least $132K for ‘strategy consulting’: report
Former First Lady Melania Trump's hairdresser received at least $132,000 in payments from former President Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC last year for "strategy consulting."
Border Patrol official rails on Schiff's 'disgusting' attack on Republicans at House hearing: 'Total lies'
Brandon Judd sounded off after Rep. Adam Schiff accused Republicans of 'demonizing' migrants during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Biden's border agenda.
House Oversight Chairman Comer believes Hunter Biden was 'in proximity' to president's classified docs
House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, says he believes Hunter Biden was "in proximity" to the classified documents found at his father's home.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
House Dems tap Trump impeachment officials for panel on Biden admin's 'weaponization' of FBI
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tapped former President Donald Trump impeachment officials for the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
SIZE MATTERS: Biden challenges McCarthy: 'Show me your budget and I’ll show you mine'
President Biden challenged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his position on the federal debt ceiling, saying, "Show me your budget and I'll show you mine."
Joy Behar hopes Trump doesn't die too soon because he'll be 'martyred'
Joy Behar said Tuesday during "The View" that she hopes Donald Trump doesn't die too soon because "he'll be martyred" and that he needs to just "fade away."
