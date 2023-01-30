ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 79

edward3608
2d ago

I am backing winners which are the Ukraines. These Folks really do want to fight and die for their future to live free of tyranny. We can't say that about the majority of Afghans or Iraqis.

Reply(7)
9
glitter girl
2d ago

With the over $100 billion that Biden gave Zelinsky, why isn't he helping his people? That guy has asked for so much help, weapons and money that the war should've been over last year with what we gave him. something isn't adding up with this propaganda.

Reply(5)
10
Robert G Cornwall
2d ago

Russia will launch huge offense in spring, Ukraine will be overrun in many areas, will will not overcome large numbers of men & equipment. Hope I am wrong

Reply(4)
2
Related
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Washington Examiner

NATO chief warns Ukraine could lose war if 'urgent need' for weapons goes unmet

Ukraine could lose the war against Russia without additional military equipment from the U.S. and its allies, NATO's top civilian official warned. “There is an urgent need for more ammunition, more weapons to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday while traveling in South Korea. “If they don't get that they will not able to resist and repel the Russian invaders under Russian aggression.”
Fox News

Fox News

951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy