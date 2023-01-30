ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

KSU unveils renovated Engineering Technology Center on Marietta campus

By Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
KSU mechanical engineering student Richard Woods, left, explains a 3D-printed design for a device to help with heart catheterization as his peer, Parker Wood, looks on. Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — University officials, alumni and students gathered Monday for the unveiling of Kennesaw State University's renovated Engineering Technology Center, a $5 million project.

The 140,000-square-foot facility, known colloquially as the "G Building," was built in 1962, said KSU President Kathy "Kat" Schwaig – the same year as she was, Schwaig joked – and last renovated in 1984.

Schwaig spoke of the importance of students having a space for hands-on, collaborative work in the sciences.

"You've got graduate students in a lot of these labs working, and the undergraduates come in and begin to see the work that's going on, and so these undergraduates begin to get a taste of what research is about," she said.

The building is part of the school's Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology and is home to a variety of opportunities for students, including different labs, such as for 3D printing and senior projects, a peer-to-peer tutoring program and academic advisers.

Ian Ferguson, the dean of KSU's engineering school, noted the building is also host to such programs as the Georgia Pavement and Traffic Research Center, which involves outside agencies in students' work.

"That's kind of key because it's part of this integrated model of showing the students that learning isn't just what's happening in the classrooms, it's really about the ability to be able to take that and to see the next generation ... of work through the research of our faculty and other students," Ferguson said.

Anthony Tetrault is a mechanical engineering student who said he would walk by the building every day for the previous two years without any idea of the significance it would play in his academic career.

Now, he spends much of his time in the building, working with Professor Ayse Tekes in her second-floor lab on soft robotics, which involves such projects as developing a prosthetic knee.

"This is where I learned that I am an engineer," Tetrault said.

