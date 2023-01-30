ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Was 'The Addams Family' Star Lisa Loring's Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

By Carol Cassada
Hollywood is mourning the loss of The Addams Family star Lisa Loring . The actor, best known for portraying Wednesday Addams on the 1960s TV series, died on Jan. 28, 2023. She was 64 years old, and her cause of death was a massive stroke. Take a look back at the life and career of the actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMBDk_0kWURXpT00
The Addams Family star Lisa Loring I ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The life and career of ‘The Addams Family’ star Lisa Loring

Loring was born on Feb. 16, 1958, in Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. After her parents divorced, Lisa and her mother moved to Los Angeles. At the age of three, Loring began modeling and acting. She made her acting debut in 1964 on an episode of the NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare .

Later that year, Loring landed the role that made her famous. On Sept. 18, 1964, The Addams Family premiered on ABC. Loring stole the audience’s hearts with her performance as the sweet but weird Wednesday.

After two seasons, ABC cancelled the series in April 1966. Loring went on to co-star with Phyllis Diller in the short-lived sitcom The Pruitts of Southhampton . In the 1980s, Loring became a soap opera star with her role as Cricket Montgomery on As the World Turns . In later years, Loring starred in B-movies like Iced , Blood Frenzy , and Doctor Spine .

What was Lisa Loring’s net worth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ff4Ga_0kWURXpT00
The Addams Family star Lisa Loring I Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Like many child stars, Loring’s career never found success after The Addams Family . However, the actor remained busy with minor film roles and horror convention appearances. Aside from acting, Loring also worked as a makeup artist behind the scenes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Loring has an estimated net worth of $500,000. As for Loring’s personal life, the actor was married four times . Her husband included her childhood sweetheart Farrell Foumberg, actor Doug Stevenson, adult film star Jerry Butler, and Graham Rich. Loring had two daughters, one with Foumberg and one with Stevenson.

The actor will always be known as Wednesday Addams on ‘The Addams Family’

Loring will always be remembered as Gomez and Morticia Addams’ (John Astin and Carolyn Jones) precocious daughter. During The Addams Family ‘s two-year run, Loring provided many memorable moments as Wednesday. Who could forget her iconic shuffle dance when teaching Lurch (Ted Cassidy) how to dance? Loring would later reprise her role as Wednesday for the 1977 special Halloween with the New Addams Family.

Many TV and film adaptions have been made with Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega stepping into the role . The popularity of the character wouldn’t be possible without Loring. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” her agent Chris Carbaugh told CNN . “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world.”

