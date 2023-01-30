ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
WKBW-TV

Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it. Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
