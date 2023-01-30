ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon Shares the Screen With Daughter Sosie in Electric Super Bowl Commercial

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago

The father-daughter duo is promoting the new Hyundai.

Kevin Bacon is bringing his daughter to work!

The actor, 64, and his daughter Sosie , 30, co-star in a new commercial together promoting Hyundai's newest car, the IONIQ 6 electric vehicle!

The ad captures Bacon as he picks Sosie up from her house. When she sees him pull up, she's surprised that he's "going EV." When she gets in the car, she jokes that her dad is not technologically savvy. "The guy who is internally locked out of his email is going EV," she quips.

"Actually it's an ev, rhymes with Kev," Bacon informs her, not knowing that you're just supposed to say the letters "E" and "V," which stand for "electric vehicle."

He goes on to show off the car's cool features to his daughter, who is seemingly over his shenanigans. "Okay watch this, blue or red," he states while changing the colors of the ambient light that is featured inside the car. "Blue light, red light! I could also make it play nature sounds if you want," he continues as Sosie informs him, "Let's just drive."

"First came the early EV adopters. Then came everybody else. Now even dads are going electric. When it comes to the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kevin Bacon is equal parts dad energy and equal parts super fan," the description of the commercial notes. .

You can watch it below!

Fans were loving the new ad with one noting, "Kevin Bacon punches this B plot up into an A+ commercial," as another chimed in, "Actually one ad I did not skip, was awesome."

If you can't tell from the commercial, Sosie is an actress herself. She's appeared in several shows, including Mare of Easttown on HBO and As We See It on Amazon Prime Video. She also recently appeared in the horror film, Smile .

Bacon shares Sosie with his wife and actress Kyra Sedgwick. The duo tied the knot back in 1988.

We can't wait to see if these two have any other father-daughter projects in the works!

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

