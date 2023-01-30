Read full article on original website
Jeff Dunham to perform at the BOS center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jeff Dunham is coming to Springfield to perform his "Still Not Canceled" tour. Dunham will perform at the Bank of Springfield Center at 7 p.m. on March 17. Tickets are $49.50 Call: 217-788-88001 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701. The man Slate called “America’s favorite...
Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Museum (ISM) returning to pre-pandemic hours, effective Wednesday. After nearly three years of reduced operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its flagship facility in Springfield and its Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. "We are thrilled to...
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes announce new videoboard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium. The videoboard is scheduled to be installed before Opening Day on May 31st. When completed, the videoboard will be located just beyond the outfield wall in the...
UIS to hold Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center will hold a Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil. The event is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield. Officials say the UIS Diversity Center uses this...
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
Springfield Fire Department responds to Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m. crews responded to an automatic alarm in the 1600 Block of Taylor Ave. The first crews responded and reported heavy smoke showing from the rear...
Springfield Dirksen Parkway Driver Services Facility to close for renovation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Driver Services facility at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will close for major renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says, the building will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed for 24 to 36 months. A temporary Driver Services...
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
City Council will have more budget hearings this week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
ISP investigation into LifeStar EMS workers reports false statements made
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December,. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are...
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
