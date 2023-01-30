Images: Looks around Saturday’s Schenectady Soup Stroll downtown (1 video, 20 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

SCHENECTADY – A look around downtown Schenectady’s crowded Soup Stroll Saturday.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

@dgazette Downtown Schenectady’s Soup Stroll 2023 – 1/28/23; More at DailyGazette.com Daily Gazette

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Food, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County