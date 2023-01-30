Read full article on original website
KVOE
Trial ahead in Lyon County attempted murder criminal case
Trial is now set for late this month after an alleged violent incident in Emporia from over two years ago. A hearing in Lyon County District Court this week tentatively finalized Feb. 27 for jury trial in a case against Lance Paige Sutton, who is accused of trying to kill Michael A Wilson in late October 2020, as well as conspiring with Marcos Diaz, an unnamed juvenile and a currently unidentified suspect for the purpose of robbing Wilson of marijuana and money. Sutton’s formally charged with attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm.
KVOE
Sentencing scheduled in Lyon County offender registry case
A man facing charges in Lyon County District Court for alleged offender registry violations has reached a plea agreement relatively early in the court proceedings. Benno James Janssen was charged with one count of an aggravated violation and four of violation after allegedly failing to verify his registration from November 2021 to April 2022, as well as May, June, July and August 2022 as listed in the separate counts. He pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted violation counts and is now set for sentencing March 15.
KVOE
Lyon County offender registry case set for latest hearing Friday
A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a woman accused in Lyon County District Court of offender registry violations. Latasha Ghramm is formally accused with three counts of aggravated violations and one count of a registration violation. She’s accused of failing to report her registration information to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office between March and August 2021, September 2021 and this past February, March and August 2022 and September 2022. She was convicted in 2012 of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of rape, aggravated indecent liberties
One man stands formally accused of rape and aggravated indecent liberties in a case filed in Lyon County District Court this week. Dennis Ray Torrence faces two counts each of rape and aggravated indecent liberties after at least two alleged incidents involving a 12-year-old child late last month. A preliminary...
KVOE
Charges filed in Lyon County contraband case
A preliminary hearing is coming later this month in a Lyon County contraband case. Prosecutors have charged Rhett William Barker with one county of trafficking contraband, in this case methamphetamine liquid and a syringe, to the Lyon County Jail after an alleged incident late last month. Barker has also been charged with meth and paraphernalia possession.
Man charged after police chase ends with Wellington woman killed
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
KVOE
Lyon County drug distribution trial averted after possession plea
Instead of a jury trial, a sentencing hearing is ahead in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Anthony Martinez was approaching trial on charges including distributing up to 100 grams of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Martinez pleaded no contest to meth possession, with all other counts dismissed.
Prisoner battery case against Wichita cop dismissed over witness issue, DA says
Wichita Police Officer Andrew Barnett was accused in the case of slapping a handcuffed prisoner strapped into the back seat of a patrol car in May 2021.
KVOE
Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building
Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
kfdi.com
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
WIBW
Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.
KVOE
Chase County Sheriff’s Office formally introduces new undersheriff
Chase County Law Enforcement now has its second in command and its a face very familiar with the department. It was recently announced that Aaron Hoffman had been appointed as Chase County’s new undersheriff serving under Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Hoffman came to Kansas back in 2006 and began his career in law enforcement as a part-time dispatcher in high school before becoming an officer in the field.
KAKE TV
4 taken to Wichita hospital following crash, patrol says
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A crash southwest of Wichita sent four men to the hospital on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that around noon 29-year-old Corie Smith was driving north on S 135th St. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of 135th St. and K42. Authorities say Smith ran the stop sign and was hit by a Ford F250.
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KVOE
Investigation continues after 2017 discovery of human remains near Neosho Rapids
An investigation continues after the discovery of human remains in east Lyon County from over five years ago. The skull was found in late April 2017 in the 2000 block of Road 145, near the Neosho River and less than a mile west of Neosho Rapids after rainfall shortly before the discovery. Besides the skull, authorities found a black trash bag about 20 feet north of the skull. Other unspecified human remains were inside, but animals had torn into the bag to get to the remains despite the body being wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter.
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
