ABC 4
Make award-winning churros in the comfort of your own kitchen
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How do you make dreams come true? Bring the magic of freshly made churros into your own kitchen! We talked with Scott Porter, San Diablo’s Chief Churro Officer, who is doing just that with their easy at-home churro-making kit. San...
ABC 4
Mouth-Watering Jalapeño Popper Appetizer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is day 3 of appetizer week, and our Daily Dish producer Sariah showed us how to make Jalapeño Poppers. These poppers are the perfect appetizer for the big game coming up!. Ingredients:. 12 Medium Jalapeños (no longer than 3...
ABC 4
Interactive Valentine’s Day theatre show at Scaffold Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) Seeing a dinner and show is the perfect Valentine’s Day date. ‘Forever More! An Interactive Valentine’s Theatrical Extravaganza’ is a fun way to be with your Valentine and elevate date night. Playwright, Producer and actress Julie-Anne Liechty joined with director Christy Summerhays came to the GTU set to talk with the hosts about the show and The Scaffold Theatre.
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
ABC 4
Holistic health for your pets with Healthy Paws Herbal Labs
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Our four-legged friends are parts of our families, so treat them like it! Healthy Paws Herbal Labs makes it easy to provide holistic health products for all your pet’s needs. Healthy Paws uses Eastern medicine to help dogs, cats and...
ABC 4
Healthy performance snacks at Elevated Eats
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — At the Sundance Film Festival, TJ and Amanda from Elevated Eats shared about their business providing personal chef services for performance nutrition. With a focus on organic, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free ingredients, their food has been a hit with pro athletes featured on ESPN.
ABC 4
Heal your Gut with an All-Natural Energy Drink
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to meet your health goals for 2023? Well why not try a drink that will give you the health-boost you need! Amare is the go-to brand if you want to focus on your gut health this year. Amare is...
ABC 4
Stay Warm and Play On: Chickadee Gear’s Innovative Children’s Snowsuits
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Snowsuits are the latest invention by the owners of Chickadee Gear, Tyler Margetts and Jeffrey Wood. These two innovators were born and raised in the mountains and understand the importance of being prepared to play in the snow. However, they noticed a common problem among parents – their kids’ gloves often fall off or get lost, leaving them cold and unable to enjoy their outdoor adventures.
ABC 4
Chip dipper alert: BLT Party Dip
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
ABC 4
See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
gastronomicslc.com
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah
Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
ABC 4
Teacher aims to catch kids before they fall with The Hope Hero Foundation
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — One of the greatest challenges facing us today is the mental and emotional well being of our younger generation. Elysia Butler, founder of The Hope Hero, joined us in the studio for more on how to help our kids and teens.
ABC 4
“A Distinct Society”: A World Premiere Play at Pioneer Theatre Company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Pioneer Theatre Company, renowned for its cutting-edge productions, is presenting a world premiere play that explores the complexities of identity, borders, and humanity. “A Distinct Society” is set in a small library on the border of Vermont and Quebec and takes place in November 2017, when the former President Trump’s executive order went into effect.
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
ksl.com
New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness
WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is Open for Business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.
ABC 4
The Advocates are recognizing a man who has touched many lives while continuing to seek help for others
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s time now to highlight a member of our community who has demonstrated what being a true advocate is all about. Christopher Thresher from The Advocates joined us in the studio with this months nominee, Charlie Talcott. When asking Christopher...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes
Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.
