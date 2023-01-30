ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops

As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: Shame of the ‘skinfolk’ who brutally killed Tyre Nichols is all theirs, and policing

This is an opinion column. I can’t unhear the dying man’s fearful cries, or unsee the final brutal moments of his consciousness. The moments when Tyre Nichols must have wondered why. Why five men—five Black men; five Black men wielding Memphis Police Department shields—were beating him unconscionably. Senselessly. Beyond what words are able to describe.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail

The footage released of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop on Jan. 7 — where Memphis police officers doused him with pepper spray and beat him while he cried out for his mother, leading to his death on Jan. 10 — showed the 29-year-old skateboarder and father had little recourse in meeting the officers’ confusing demands. As a New York Times analysis of the footage uncovered, in around 13 minutes, the cops had issued at least 71 commands before radioing that Nichols was in custody. In that short period, they gave Nichols impossible-to-meet instructions: from asking him to show his hands...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
MEMPHIS, TN
WFMZ-TV Online

Inside the DEA's secret lab testing deadly drugs

The US Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50 million fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl last year. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta goes inside the DEA's secret lab where they are uncovering these deadly doses. For more on the opioid epidemic, watch the CNN Film "American Pain" this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

