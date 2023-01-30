Read full article on original website
Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops
As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Tyre Nichols footage, demands ‘1st-degree murder charges’ be made
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the newly released bodycam footage of Memphis police confronting 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Sharpton condemns Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death
Rev. Al Sharpton called the brutal police assault on Tyre Nichols “offensive” and “insulting” to those that fought to open doors for Black police officers. Feb. 1, 2023.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Roy S. Johnson: Shame of the ‘skinfolk’ who brutally killed Tyre Nichols is all theirs, and policing
This is an opinion column. I can’t unhear the dying man’s fearful cries, or unsee the final brutal moments of his consciousness. The moments when Tyre Nichols must have wondered why. Why five men—five Black men; five Black men wielding Memphis Police Department shields—were beating him unconscionably. Senselessly. Beyond what words are able to describe.
Trump: Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols ‘Never Should Have Happened’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He...
Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail
The footage released of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop on Jan. 7 — where Memphis police officers doused him with pepper spray and beat him while he cried out for his mother, leading to his death on Jan. 10 — showed the 29-year-old skateboarder and father had little recourse in meeting the officers’ confusing demands. As a New York Times analysis of the footage uncovered, in around 13 minutes, the cops had issued at least 71 commands before radioing that Nichols was in custody. In that short period, they gave Nichols impossible-to-meet instructions: from asking him to show his hands...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings
The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
WATCH: Tyre Nichols protests erupt outside White House after Memphis bodycam video released
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in front of the White House on Friday after bodycam footage was released showing Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols.
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
Inside the DEA's secret lab testing deadly drugs
The US Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50 million fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl last year. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta goes inside the DEA's secret lab where they are uncovering these deadly doses. For more on the opioid epidemic, watch the CNN Film "American Pain" this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
