19-year-old killed in icy, T-bone crash in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 19-year-old man was killed and two others hospitalized following a T-bone crash in Uintah County on Monday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, troopers responded to the fatal accident near milepost 137 on US-40.

DPS states that a 2017 Nissan Rouge was heading westbound, driven by a 19-year-old man, while a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound at the same location, with two 17-year-olds inside.

“The roads were slick, covered in snow and ice,” a press release from DPS states.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

The Nissan reportedly passed an “uninvolved vehicle,” slid out of control, and traveled into the oncoming lane.

Authorities say the Jeep collided into the passenger side of the Nissan in an eastbound lane, resulting in a T-bone crash.

The 19-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he hospital staff says he died from his injuries.

The two teens in the Jeep were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS states.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

Both directions of traffic were closed for about 10 minutes, while troopers opened a single lane and alternated traffic through the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.