Ace Hardware Foundation helps Driscoll Rehab patients enjoy special-made bikes
A $15,000 grant from Children’s Miracle Network and Ace Hardware Foundation was used to purchase special therapeutic bicycles for 10 Rehabilitation Services patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
Fox 59
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show Returns Thursday
If you’re a dog lover, you may want to head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns this Thursday, and it promises to be fun for the whole family. Nikki Lapolt, Cluster Chair for the Winter Classic, joined FOX59 this morning alongside Jasper –...
WWLP 22News
Setting an intention for yoga practice
(Mass Appeal) – The best way to get through your day, week, or year is by setting specific intentions. We’ve asked Beth Tascione, yoga teacher and reiki master, to walk us through the intention-setting process.
