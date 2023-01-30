Read full article on original website
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
New Mexico Governor looks to boost special education
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of a legislative session filled with debates over education, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing a new bill aimed at supporting special education across the state. The bill would go along with a $33.1 million budget boost she’s suggested. Sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson (D-Abq.), House Bill 285 […]
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
High pressure regains control of the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will build over the Desert Southwest later today and into Friday, bringing much drier, calmer, and warmer conditions. Today will finally warm to the 50s east after some locations felt over 48 hours of subfreezing temperatures to kick off the week. Plenty of sunshine can be expected all day across the state as a departing storm system pushes fully into Texas.
Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes going?
Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes …. Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Goats help gear up for Little League season in New …. Read...
California murder suspect found in Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
New Mexico highway reopens following rock slide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the […]
Strong cold front continues to sit across eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will keep bitterly cold air across eastern New Mexico through Tuesday. A midweek storm could bring freezing drizzle to southeast parts of the state. A strong, but shallow backdoor cold front pushed into eastern New Mexico this weekend, leaving a sharp boundary...
Wintry mix and freezing rain threat for southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is more fog and freezing fog in the east plains this morning, but most of the state is waking up to dry skies. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but clouds will move into eastern New Mexico throughout the day, while central and northwest NM will stay mostly sunny.
Freezing rain possible in southeast New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm will bring freezing rain, rain, and snow chances to southern parts of New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday. Cold air will linger in the eastern part of the state for one more day. Bitterly cold air remains stalled across eastern New Mexico again today....
Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico
This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
